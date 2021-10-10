Along with cowboy boots and clogs, loafers are arguably the most relevant shoe in streetwear right now. Ironic, considering that they’re also the textbook definition of a “classic” — but in fact, the best loafers for women embrace that dichotomy. In the edit ahead, you’ll find the penny, tassel, and horsebit loafers seen on virtually every well-coiffed person over the past 100 or so years, as well as the uber-modern versions, like the ones with chunky lug-sole platforms, that you’ve just started to see on fashion people all over Instagram.

Depending on how you style your loafers, you, too, can play around with aesthetic tension. Channel a cool, quirky grandpa with a pair of pleated trousers and a sweater vest, or preppy Princess Diana in clamdiggers and a cardigan. Loafers worn with crisp denim and a top-handle bag epitomizes uptown polish, though any chunky iteration naturally skews downtown-cool. And when in doubt, wear them with socks. The more conspicuous — like, ribbed-gym-socks conspicuous — the better, as far as tastemakers are concerned.

The good news is that there’s pretty much no wrong way to wear loafers, whether you’re being particularly intentional with your outfit or not. Once you break them in, you’ll reach for them over your slippers when you need to run out for errands. (Yes, you can wear loafers with pajamas.)

More good news: Some of the best loafers for women are available on Amazon Fashion, so you can have your chosen pair in hand (and on foot) in a matter of days — but you’ll be wearing them for decades to come.

1 A Pair Of Timeless Horsebit Loafers Amazon Sam Edelman Loraine Classic Loafer $130 See On Amazon When I think of loafer, this is exactly the image that comes to mind — almond-shaped toe, matte black leather, gold horsebit detail, check. They’ll make any outfit look more expensive, though these polished flats still pair best with classic pieces like well-fitting jeans, sumptuous sweaters, and shift dresses. Wear them sockless, or with sheer ankle socks, like these Swiss dot socks, for a menswear-meets-womenswear twist. Available sizes: 4 — 13 (available in wide sizes)

2 These Patent Tassel Loafers That Are Surprisingly Edgy Amazon Franco Sarto Carolynn Loafer $89 See On Amazon Shiny patent leather and a chunky treaded sole keeps these tassel loafers from reading overly staid. They’re among the trendier pairs of the bunch, in fact, so even typically non-loafer people can find a way to love them. Try them with patterned tights and an A-line mini dress for a playful, retro take, or with jeans and a turtleneck for an everyday look with a bit of pizzazz. Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 The Cult-Classic Penny Loafers Every Prep Should Own Amazon Sperry Seaport Penny Loafer $55 See On Amazon Any self-respecting prep should own a pair of Sperry penny loafers; but since the silhouette is simpler and arguably more sophisticated than the brand’s signature boat shoe, they don’t necessarily beg to be paired with a cable-knit sweater and a martini (though there’s nothing wrong with that). These are the kinds of shoes that get better with wear, since the cushioned footbed conforms to your foot over time. A few scuff marks and imperfections will make them look even cooler, too, in a kind of blasé, old-money way. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (available in wide sizes)

4 These Comfortable Loafers With A Slightly Higher Heel Amazon Clarks Juliet Palm Loafer $46 See On Amazon These Clarks loafers feature a 1-inch stacked heel, a bit higher than your typical loafer, while maintaining a classic silhouette — a great choice for those who aren’t fans of the chunky, ‘90s-esque platforms seen on so many loafers this season, but still crave that lift. They’re also incredibly comfortable, since the footbeds are lined with Ortholite, the brand’s signature cushioning. Consider these an elegant, understated addition to your day-to-night closet. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (available in wide sizes)

5 These ‘80s-Inspired Tassel Loafers Made Of Luxe, Croc-Embossed Leather Marc Joseph New York Leather Wall Street Loafer $82 See On Amazon Between the perceptible-but-not-flashy gold hardware, double tassel, and croc finish, these aptly named Wall Street loafers are dripping with Jordan Belfort vibes, in the best possible way. Handcrafted of genuine leather, they’re thoughtfully fitted with padded footbeds and gel heel inserts for comfort. Wear them with a white T-shirt, oversized blazer, and straight-leg jeans to complete the ‘80s-banker-off-duty tableau. Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 These Textured Loafers At An Unbeatable Price Amazon Jenn Ardor Penny Loafers $40 See On Amazon These loafers look and feel much more expensive than their $40 price tag suggests, thanks to the croc-embossed finish and horsebit embellishment. One Amazon reviewer called the faux leather material “surprisingly soft,” and others confirm that they’re every bit as comfortable as a quality loafer should be. This style is selling out fast, so if you want them, get them ASAP. Available sizes: 6 — 11

