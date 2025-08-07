It’s Not Too Late To Jump On Pucci Girl Summer

By now you've probably heard that it’s a Pucci Girl Summer. Even the New York Times just published an article about the viral internet aesthetic. And even though social media has declared Pucci the next major micro-trend, the Italian resort wear label, known for its vibrant and geometric prints, has been a vacation staple for, well, decades.

It all started in 1947 when founder, wealthy aristocrat Emilio Pucci, began designing his namesake label while in the Italian air force. By 1950, he already opened his first brick-and-mortar shop on the island of Capri. Pucci began catching the attention of glamorous jet-setters and tastemakers alike (think Diana Vreeland and Andy Warhol), later earning him the nickname, “The Prince of Prints.”

Fast forward to present day, the fashion community, fatigued from years of minimalism and “quiet luxury,” is wholly embracing the colorful aesthetic. According to data provided by closet rental marketplace, Pickle, searches for Pucci surged on the clothing rental app 69 times more than last year at this time. And after Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing a custom yellow Pucci set while abroad in Mallorca last month, the numbers were even more staggering. In fact, orders on Pickle rose 32% in just one week and views nearly doubled.

The Florentine fashion designer, Emilio Pucci with examples of his work, Florence, Italy, 1959. David Lees/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Julia O'Mara, co-founder and COO of Pickle, said she thinks the maximalist label has gained momentum because it “offers something visually transportive at a time when so much of life — and the world — feels uncertain, and people are craving change: in mood, mindset, and aesthetic.” Pucci feels like vacation, she says simply. But there must be something deeper behind its sudden popularity since Pucci isn’t necessarily new. So why now?

Perhaps the answer lies somewhere within the past. “There’s a renewed pull toward brands with history and a distinct DNA, where the design tells a story and the point of view hasn’t wavered,” explains O'Mara. “I think that kind of consistency is rare, and it’s what makes Pucci feel both refreshing and familiar at once.”

As much discourse online as there is about Pucci Girl Summer, there’s an equal amount of content from creators like Audrey Peters who have been wearing the designer all along. “Every summer has been a Pucci and Missoni Summer for me for as long as I can remember,” she said in a recent video with over 230,000 views.

Sophie Cohen, a New York-based stylist and content creator, echoes Peters’ sentiment about Pucci being a forever summer staple, recounting her first vintage piece from the label, which she acquired some 10 years ago and is still one of her favorite wardrobe pieces to this day. “I think in today's day and age when a fashion trend goes super viral, it starts to create this herd mentality where everyone feels like they need to be a part of it,” says Cohen, advising to only lean into a trendy aesthetic if it really resonates with you and will be something you wear for years to come.

While August is well underway, it’s not too late to make it a Pucci Girl Summer. Although many brand new styles are low stock or sold out at the moment due to high demand, you can easily tap into the trend is by borrowing directly from other people’s closets. “With Pickle, you can rent [Pucci] for just 5% to 10% of the retail price,” O’Mara explains.

Pickle’s platform doesn’t necessarily push trends, but its users do. The algorithm picks up real-time activity, which in turn brings those listings to the surface. So as long as people are still searching for and saving Pucci, the Pickle team will spot the data and then amplify it through social platforms, newsletter, or calls to action to increase supply. “It’s a loop,” says O’Mara. “Our users signal the trend, and we help it grow.”

So, whether you’ve always been a Pucci girl or are interested in becoming one now, below are five tried-and-true ways to test out the look while the temps continue to rise.

Aperitivo With The Girls

A pre-dinner spritz is almost necessary during the summer months, especially while abroad in Europe. Mimic the backdrop of a colorful sunset with a Pucci miniskirt paired with a simple jersey halter top. Playful accessories, like a bright red leather handbag and printed sunglasses, are highly encouraged for a bold look.

Vintage Shopping Day

“I like to pair my Pucci pieces with other funky items in my closet to make it more unique and different,” says Cohen. Here, she is pictured doing exactly that while wearing low-rise Pucci pants with a pair of leopard flip-flops and a graphic tank. You can rock a look like this no matter where you are this summer.

Boat Day In Capri

When visiting the birthplace of Pucci (or any coastal vacation town, really), don’t forget to bring a bathing suit to play up the out-of-office vibes. Pair it with any sheer cover-up and a woven basket tote for a boat-ready look.

Gelato Run

Even if you’re not off on some fabulous vacation you can still wear Pucci prints in your daily life. This long-sleeve sheer top is the perfect example. Wear it over a black tank, or if you’re feeling like leaning into a little maximalism, pair it with a striped, colorful tank underneath.

Dinner By The Sea

A one-and-done Pucci dress is the perfect dinner outfit that’ll serve you well no matter where you’re headed. Pair it with statement earrings and a colorful beaded necklace to match the dress’s al-fresco energy.