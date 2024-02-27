Putting together a date look is often easier said than done. You, of course, want to wear an outfit you feel confident (and perhaps a little sexy) in. But anyone who has ever suffered through a romantic get-together in toe-pinching heels or too-tight jeans knows comfort should most certainly be taken into consideration, too. So, where does this leave you? Well, we’d recommend taking style cues from Gigi Hadid, who just wore a chic yet cozy date look while grabbing breakfast with her new boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

On Feb. 26, the supermodel and her actor beau were pictured leaving a breakfast date at Corner Bar in Chinatown. Afterwards, the couple headed over to Hadid’s Guest In Residence location in NoHo. Hadid, as always, looked every bit the supermodel off-duty. Because the sun was shining and it was (somewhat) warm in New York City on Monday, the newly minted fashion designer nixed a heavy coat and instead opted for a light brown cardigan with a shawl and colorful quilt patches on the back. Underneath, the 28-year-old wore a cropped, form-fitting white tee. On the bottom, Hadid went with low-rise, relaxed jeans and Adidas’ cult-favorite Samba sneakers in a brown colorway (so yes, it’s safe to say the shoe will remain popular in 2024). And her accessories game was just as good — Hadid sprinkled a bright yellow bag, white frames, an orange claw clip, and a medley of necklaces into the look.

As for what Cooper tossed on for the romantic morning? The actor, who is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor thanks to his incredible performance in Maestro, wore a black Musicians of the NY Philharmonic hoodie, matching sweatpants, and a gray beanie.

BACKGRID

Now that you know a thing or two about dressing for a breakfast date (thank you very much, Hadid), shop the staples needed to recreate the model’s look ahead.