Praise be to the affordable fashion gods! Target just announced its Spring 2021 Designer Dress Collection, and this season’s selection will include breezy springtime offerings from ALEXIS, RIXO, and celebrity go-to Christopher John Rogers. And — deep breath, it gets even better — the entire 70-piece collection starts at $40 and caps at $60, meaning you can craft a full designer ensemble without having to max out your credit cards. Target has had a longstanding tradition of collaborating with contemporary designers, and launched its first Designer Dress Collection last year with capsule offerings from LoveShackFancy, Cushnie, and Lisa Marie Fernandez. This year’s summer selection of designer dresses is a colorful and diverse celebration of designer artistry that will be Target’s most size-inclusive to date. Sizes range from XXS to 4X. Tarjay, you’ve done it again.

For this season’s drop, Target tasked the three brands to craft collections that captured their label’s signature spirits solely in the form of summer dresses. For designer Christopher John Rogers, that meant tapping into his natural propensity for exuberant color palettes and a naturally joyful spirit. “Ever since I was a kid, I have always aspired to create designs that empower the wearer to feel their most self-expressive,” said Rogers in an interview with InStyle. “I hope when Target guests wear Christopher John Rogers for Target, they feel like their most fabulous.” As for RIXO’s founders Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix, the duo experimented with colorful graphic prints while Alexis Barbara Isaias, co-founder of her eponymous brand, celebrated the beauty of feminine silhouettes.

(+) RIXO dress from Target's Spring 2021 Designer Dress Collection. Courtesy of Target (+) ALEXIS dress from Target's Spring 2021 Designer Dress Collection. Courtesy of Target (+) Christopher John Rogers dress from Target's Spring 2021 Designer Dress Collection. Courtesy of Target INFO 1/3

Target’s designer collection is a well-crafted love letter to 2021’s many spring dress trends. You’ll spot the colorful gingham trend in a green and yellow number from CJR, as well as a multi-printed slip dress from RIXO that creates a kitschy illusion of the patchwork, craftcore trend. Flouncy sleeves and ruffle detailing are also sprinkled throughout the collection, namely in a deep tangerine dress from ALEXIS. The dress practically commands you to wear it while you order a round of citrus-infused summer cocktails.

The Spring 2021 Designer Dress Collection will be available to shop on target.com and at select retailers this spring, including pandemic-approved options for contactless delivery or a scheduled pickup slot. The exact release date is still TBD, but be sure to bookmark this post as TZR will update with more information and shopping asap.