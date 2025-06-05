I truly didn’t know what I was getting into when I started streaming Netflix’s new dark comedy series Sirens. But wow, am I glad I decided to give it a go, as every hour-long episode was as mind-bending and entertaining as the next. In addition to all the secrets, lies, and plot twists, the preppy, country club-looking fashion had me equally intrigued, so much so I couldn’t help but Google what the show’s stars — Michaela Kell (played by Julianne Moore), Devon DeWitt (portrayed by Meghann Fahy), and Simone DeWitt (Milly Alcock) — were wearing in the scenes. After all, it’s not often that characters are clad in various Lilly Pulitzer frocks throughout the duration of an entire series.

For context, Sirens is set in the fictional, incredibly wealthy island of Port Haven, which is akin to popular New England vacation spots like Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard. “What is this place, and why does everyone look like an Easter egg?!” asks a confused Devon, who makes an unannounced visit from Buffalo, New York to her estranged younger sister Simone’s place of work — an over-the-top mansion owned by socialite Michaela and her billionaire husband Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon).

As it happens, this scene stemmed from the show’s creator, Molly Smith Metzler’s first-hand experience stepping off the ferry at Martha’s Vineyard, where she worked one summer for Edgartown Yacht Club. “I had never seen Lilly Pulitzer before; I’ve never seen those prints,” Metzler recalls over a Zoom call with me. “I couldn’t believe how many people were wearing them, and they were such a status of this other world, of this wealth.”

To Metzler, the bright color palette in each episode screams money and summer, both of which are key themes in the show. When she first arrives at Port Haven, Devon is concerned that her sister has been sucked into a superficial society because of the town’s punchy uniform and Stepford wife-like sensibilities. “I wanted someone who was coming from Buffalo, wearing all black, who has never been in this world before and probably isn’t even aware of this level of wealth in America ... I wanted her to feel it was a little cult-y,” Metzler confirms. “She’s not right, but I wanted her to feel justified that it really looks spooky.”

An antithesis to brat girl summer in all its grungy glory, preppy style may be returning with gusto this season, given all the buzz on social media surrounding the fashion in Sirens. On that note, scroll ahead to feast your eyes on the sumptuous outfits in the five-episode series. Warning: Some tiny spoilers ahead.

Pretty In Pink

MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX

Simone, the personal assistant to Moore’s character, Michaela, looks like a Lilly Pulitzer fit model in most episodes. “This is a character who goes from child to adult over the course of the show,” notes Metzler. “Storytelling wise, Simone is discovering her sexuality over the course of the show, so she has a lot of girly cuts and collared things.” Here, she wore a vibrant pink dress from Lilly Pulitzer’s collaboration with Goop in 2019. The Jennifer Behr headband, seashell clutch, and basket pendant necklace played up the look’s feminine energy.

Speaking of basket pendants, there’s a reason why they are such a presence on the show. “My first time in Nantucket, I saw them everywhere, and I was like, ‘What are these?’” Metzler explains. She later found out the jewelry is a symbol of the island and is also popular in Martha’s Vineyard. Essentially, the expensive necklaces are an IYKYK piece in New England.

Summer Whites

MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX

Until the very end, Michaela is seen in almost entirely custom, one-of-a-kind pieces. “She doesn’t wear the pastels and the Lilly Pulitzer [looks]; she’s too high-status for that,” says Metzler. “She’s almost never in patterns and always in bright whites and royal colors,” she adds. This white one-shoulder cape-effect Halston creation, which is sadly out of stock, is a prime example of Michaela’s refined wardrobe. As if it wasn’t exquisite enough, she wears $14,000 diamond-encrusted feather earrings from Sidney Garber.

Pastel Perfection

Courtesy Of Netflix

“With Devon, we talked a lot about her edge,” Metzler tells me, referring to the grungy black look she wears at the beginning of the series. However, Devon ditches said outfit when Michaela welcomes her into her lavish home. Of course, the socialite dresses her in — what else? — a colorful Lily Pulitzer mini dress. And she doesn’t stop there. Michaela throws a Jennifer Behr headband and Christian Louboutin slingback pumps into the mix. Devon also sports a basket necklace to fit in with the town’s elite.

Mellow Yellow

MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX

When her beau pops the question (I'll leave his name out for the sake of spoilers), Simone is clad in a sunny yellow Lily Pulitzer button-up and dainty white shorts, a bit more relaxed than her signature floral frocks. Castaner’s cap-toe espadrilles perfectly rounded out her summery look.

Cool & Casual

Courtesy Of Netflix

Though Devon bids farewell to the aforementioned black getup, her new preppy wardrobe still had hints of her casual, laid-back style. In the finale episode, she dons a mustard-colored striped sweater from The Great, straight-leg jeans, and Birkenstock slides.

Ice Queen

MACALL POLAY/NETFLIX

In the truly shocking final scene in the miniseries, Simone waltzes down the stairs before the family’s big gala, trading her signature Lilly Pulitzer numbers for a slinky ice blue custom dress created by the series’ costume designer, Caroline Duncan. “Her clothes really go on a journey,” Metzler says.