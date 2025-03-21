If you keep a close eye on the Fashion Month runways, you know capri pants dominated the Spring/Summer 2024 circuit. Since Tory Burch, Coperni, and Ferragamo initiated the revival in late 2023, celebrities have kept the cropped silhouette alive on the street style scene. So far, Bella Hadid, Renée Zellweger, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence (to name a few A-listers) have pulled off the Y2K-coded bottoms. And on March 20, Katie Holmes followed suit. Always on board for a retro look, the Dawson’s Creek alum donned ruffled capris for her latest fashion-forward romp around New York.

In the early afternoon on Thursday (the first day of spring), Holmes was snapped by the paparazzi during her most recent errands run. To no surprise, her stroll was ultra-stylish, especially because of her bold bottoms. Holmes approved the capri resurgence in a black pair from London-based label, Maison Mayle. Toward the waist, they looked like classic trousers. But the hems were adorned with double layers of pleated ruffles, which aligned perfectly with Holmes’ eclectic aesthetic. She paired the pants with matching opaque tights underneath. From there, she continued the businesswear theme with a satin button-down blouse in ivory, tucked into her capris. Then, the fashion muse layered a timeless pea coat atop her shoulders. Her purse of the day was a vintage Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag, complete with sequin and gold accents — including an en vogue charm-embellished chain. On the footwear front, Holmes chose metallic gold kitten heels from Franco Sarto, which tapped into the divisive tights-with-sandals trend. The star’s trademark necklace stack completed her luxe look.

Michael Simon/Getty Images Entertainment

Holmes’ take on the capri renaissance is quite fresh. Most celebs have opted for skin-tight trousers — think Hadid’s knitted version from Tankair. So, if you’re not a fan of the slim silhouette, channel Holmes’ billowy bottoms instead. Shop the curated edit below for her exact capris. And don’t be surprised if more celebs board the bandwagon in the coming weeks, because capri-worthy weather is officially here.