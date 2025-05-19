To no surprise, the celebrity beauty at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival is off to a stellar start. On day one, Bella Hadid debuted her honey blonde hair, which undeniably set a high bar for her fellow A-listers. Then, a few days later, Kristen Stewart stole the show with her freshly-dyed pink tips. And now, the enviable hair streak is continuing into the second week of Cannes, thanks to Dakota Johnson’s latest style. Come May 19, the icon descended on the French Riviera for her first-ever Cannes, with her signature long dark hair in a low side braid, no less. In true Johnson form, the boho-chic updo made for the grandest of entrances.

Hours before her upcoming rom-com, Splitsville premiered at the festival, Johnson posed for photographers at an official photocall. Marking her first of many ‘fits that day, the fashion muse donned head-to-toe Gucci staples — an on-brand choice for the house ambassador. While her look was certainly luxe (no shock here), all eyes went to her effortlessly cool hair style. Her longtime hair stylist, Mark Townsend secured the Materialists actor’s rich, chocolate brown hair all to one side. Instead of going the French braid route, Johnson’s loose plait didn’t start until just below her chin. Before ending the braid with a clear elastic, Townsend left a few inches free. He likely did this to control her ‘70s-inspired layers, which would’ve peeked out toward the end. From there, Johnson’s thick bangs looked perfectly polished — as per usual. Alongside her eyebrow-length fringe, a few streaky pieces framed her face.

But wait — this wasn’t your average side braid. Once she turned around, Johnson revealed an unexpected addition: a diamond hair clip. Right above the first plait, the silver brooch stood out against her cool-toned brunette shade. According to Townsend’s Instagram, the tulip-shaped pin was on loan from Boucheron — one of the Cannes Film Festival’s luxurious sponsors.

Lucky for us, the A-list affair will run until May 24, so keep an eye out for more divine hairstyles from Johnson in the coming days. Knowing the Fifty Shades of Grey star, she’ll outdo herself on the beauty front multiple times over.