For years it seems, many a fashion girl said or thought to herself “Oh, this look isn’t ever coming back,” only to watch the formerly “ugly” trend of her childhood materialize on the runway and eventually on her social feeds. It happened with thong kitten heels, money-piece highlights, bubble mini skirts, skinny brows, and jelly sandals (to name a very few). The latest trend to be pulled out of the ‘90s/Y2K nostalgia bin? The long-sleeve-under-short-sleeve look that was widely embraced by skater-wannabe teens and tweens in the early aughts. Seen on everyone from Mary-Kate Olsen and Jennifer Aniston to Miley Cyrus circa her Hannah Montana years, the layered look was all the rage for a solid decade. And then, like so many trends it simply vanished from its ivory tower of coolness.

For years, the youthful trend seemed doomed to the land of “never again” until, last year, glimpses of the look started to pop up on — where else? — Instagram and TikTok, sending millennials and Gen-Z into a bit of a frenzy. Stylist, writer, and content creator Elizabeth Tamkin credits the return of the long-sleeve layering method to its ease and laid-back essence. “This specific look is easy to create with things we already have,” she says to TZR. “Rather than investing in a low-slung mini skirt or skinny jeans, this layered look is accessible and easy to do.”

(+) Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (+) NBC/Still INFO 1/2

A big draw to the recycled trend — and likely why Gen-Z has jumped on board — is that it hinges on personalization. While the early 2000s saw the look shine in skater culture and through a more rock-and-roll lens (often paired with fitted and/or ripped denim and sneakers), this time around, its seeping into any and all aesthetics. “It's about styling [the look] in a fresh way,” says Tamkin. “Rather than going all 2000s and wearing your layered tops with low-rise skinny jeans, try wearing them with something less expected. Use contrasting elements and style your tops with, for example, pleated trousers and slingback kitten heels to elevate the casualness of the layered tees, or tucked into an A-line pleated midi skirt to make the styling a bit more feminine, or worn with crisp, dark selvedge jeans and sleek heels to modernize.”

If you’re ready to dust off those layering long-sleeves again and take them for a spin this winter, the five looks below will help you hit the ground running in style.

School-Girl Spin

Channel your inner rebellious school girl with a punked-up take on uniform dressing. Pair a loose layered tee over a more structured pleated skirt for an unexpected combo that reads oh-so cool, especially when you throw clunky biker boots into the mix. For a bit of polish, accessorize with a clean top handle bag.

Sporty Spice

Transport yourself back to a more playful time, by approaching the trend in a sporty way. Layer a soft, sheer sweater under a more technical jersey tee in a punchy hue. Pair the duo with long leather shorts and sneakers for an off-duty outfit that’s worthy of a Hadid.

Maximum Comfort

The casual nature of the long-sleeve/t-shirt combo makes it ideal for a more low-key day of running errands or lounging. Lean into the comfy vibes with equally cozy cotton pants in a punchy hue and/or fun print. Cool-girl sneakers like the cult Samba style from Adidas elevate things a bit, as do a roomy leather tote and oversized sunnies.

Free-Flowing

This youthful layered trend may be traditionally aligned with t-shirts, but feel free to blur the lines a bit and work in a t-shirt dress. A loose-fitting, drop-waist maxi silhouette delivers a more free-spirited look and works nicely an equally roomy long-sleeve top underneath. Add some interest with a striped rugby-style long-sleeve underneath. Easy fisherman-style sandals work nicely here to keep things grounded and breezy.

All Buttoned Up

Yes, you can dress up this dynamic layered duo. Just make sure your coordinating pieces are polished and tailored. For instance, instead of a long-sleeve tee underneath, swap in a checked button-down to wear under a vintage-inspired graphic tee. Straight-leg dark denim, a clean leather belt, and a sleek pointed-toe kitten heel tie the look up nicely.