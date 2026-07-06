Paris’s haute couture collections are already off to a fantastical start, courtesy of Schiaparelli. This morning, creative director Daniel Roseberry kicked off this week’s Fall 2026 couture shows with his underwater-themed collection, titled “The Abyss.” Naturally, plenty of bold, ocean life-inspired pieces floated down the runway, from sculptural dresses with built-in lighting and anemone-like accents to tubing filled with actual static electricity. Karlie Kloss notably made an appearance in the show shortly after attending Taylor Swift’s star-studded wedding this weekend, dressed in a seafoam-blue corset sculpted from glossy latex — a similar technique seen across the multiple gowns and a tentacle-covered bodysuit, making it seem as if models were emerging straight from the ocean’s depths to the catwalk.

“Formulas are antithetical to the magic of creation, which can be found only in total surrender to the unknown,” Roseberry explained of his process in a video posted to Instagram. “Only when I surrendered to the void did I truly start to enjoy making this collection...Perhaps that is the deepest lesson Elsa [Schiaparelli] left this House: not a vocabulary of symbols, but a permission to believe that impossibility itself can become a creative method. The moments when certainty disappears are often the moments when something genuinely new becomes possible.”

(+) Courtesy of Schiaparelli (+) Courtesy of Schiaparelli INFO 1/2

If Roseberry’s latest collection went under the sea, his front row exhibited the best elements of the land and sky. Emma Corrin soared in a multicolored feather jacket with sculptural eagle talons at the bust, chicly paired with black trousers and pumps. Michelle Yeoh, a frequent Schiaparelli muse, made an elegant arrival in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a hairy dark blue trim, aligned with the house’s signature surrealism. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny popped in a custom butter yellow suit covered in a variety of golden brooches inspired by his album covers. A braided gold tie made from synthetic hair — just like the ones featured on the brand’s Fall 2024 runway — punctuated his outfit. The artist also made the event a family affair, bringing his model brother Bernie Martínez Ocasio along for the festivities.

Law Roach made an appearance as well, making the rounds in an earthy brown trench coat, taking a brief break from styling Zendaya on back-to-back press tours for The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if a freshly debuted Haute Couture look or two make their way into the star’s upcoming red carpet rotation.

Read on for a closer look at the top celebrity moments from Schiaparelli’s fall 2026 Haute Couture show, from the front row to the runway.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny. Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh. Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Law Roach

Law Roach. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lee Pace

Lee Pace. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Heart Evangelista

Heart Evangelista. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Josephine Japy

Josephine Japy. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Tatiana Korsakova

Tatiana Korsakova. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Vera Wang

Vera Wang. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Marisa Berenson