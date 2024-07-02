New York label Khaite has officially entered the home space with a limited edition capsule collection developed by historical Florentine design house Ginori 1735, launched July 1. The eight-piece installment, which consists of porcelain plates, a tea set, vase, and tabletop statue, marries the distinct signature patterns and details that are distinctive to Khaite — including the sculpted pleats and ruffled hems — with the expert craftsmanship that Ginori has championed for centuries.

If the dainty collection looks familiar at first glance, that’s not your eye deceiving you. The custom print featured on the new homeware set is pulled from Khaite’s Resort 2024 Collection, which was actually inspired by the Ginori archives, adjusted just slightly for certain items with the addition of a leafy background. One of the print’s key features, a lounging woman in a bathtub, takes center stage in the collection’s soup plate, bread plate, and statement tabletop centerpiece.

To craft the capsule items, Ginori’s master sculptors developed plaster models of each object and used them to create original molds. During the casting process, each molded item was worked by hand prior to being fired and glazed to ensure no detail was missed. “The artisans of Ginori 1735 embraced the challenge of interpreting the fluid drape of sculpted pleats and flounced, ruffled hems in the medium of porcelain,” says an official press release. “The result is a dynamically formed trio of tea accessories — teapot, teacup, and saucer — in a deep blue glaze that illuminates rippled edges. The nuanced effect is reprised in the serene trompe l’oeil folds that encircle the collection’s dinner plate.”

The new homeware collection is available for purchase now at Khaite’s Mercer Street flagship and East Hampton stores, as well as exclusively at Moda Operandi.