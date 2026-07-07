Since The Odyssey’s press tour began, we’ve all been wondering how Anne Hathaway would pair her glamorous style with her recently revealed baby bump. The answer? In a word, effortlessly.

During her latest round of appearances for the star-studded film, in which she plays Penelope — the brave wife of Greek king Odysseus (portrayed by Matt Damon) — Hathaway has expertly dressed for both the action epic and her third pregnancy with the guiding hand of stylist Erin Walsh. This film alone marks Walsh and Hathaway’s third press tour of the year, after pulling double-duty promoting both Mother Mary and The Devil Wears Prada 2 this spring. With four years of experience dressing Hathaway, it’s safe to say Walsh is familiar with the actress’s fashion evolution. In fact, Hathaway even wrote the foreword for the stylist’s recent book, The Art of Intentional Dressing.

Fittingly, the pair have intentionally combined themed fashion and maternity dressing with ease. Hathaway has stepped out in an array of lightweight, breathable outfits in soft fabrics, which also nod to relaxed Grecian dressing. Of course, there’s plenty of drama from elevated details like pleating and ruffles at play, accompanied by rich bursts of color. Plus, there’s always an assortment of elegant jewelry to include for a sleek yet elevated finishing touch.

For the film’s world premiere in London, Hathaway wore a sweeping light blue gown. The piece’s pleated maxi skirt was actually a petal in the ruffled flower that formed the strapless style’s bodice, creating a breathtaking statement. With mosaic-like drop earrings and a rich red lipstick, Hathaway was truly radiant on the red carpet.

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In a play on classic Grecian style, Hathaway slipped on a ruffled white Blumarine dress for her first day of London press. The high-low piece playfully floated in the wind, providing a free-spirited complement to her Bulgari huggie earrings and tan suede Gianvito Rossi boots. For added whimsy, Walsh paired the look with matching white Trussardi shades and a vintage heart-shaped Chanel bag from Fashionphile.

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In New York City, Hathaway took a casual approach in a simple black T-shirt and swishing blue trousers — an easy outfit idea that anyone can replicate. The actress continued her summer-ready streak with an open-knit blue jacket, rounded black sunglasses, and thong sandals, finished off with a chic black leather East-West handbag.

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On her second day of New York City press, Hathaway glowed in a strapless Lela Rose maxi dress. The golden piece, covered in a shadowy floral pattern, was perfectly accessorized with gold Gianvito Rossi sandals and cat-eyed tortoiseshell Krewe sunglasses. Walsh finished the star’s look with a gleaming gold and diamond choker, rings, and a stack of gold bangles from Bulgari.

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In her second of two monochrome red looks, Hathaway braved the New York City heat in a gauzy red La Ligne top and matching trousers, plus a coordinating blazer she carried by her side. Walsh finished this look with cat-eyed Krewe sunnies, two gold Bulgari necklaces, and a pair of red kitten-heeled sandals from comfort-focused shoe brand Vivaia.

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Hathaway’s tour for The Odyssey was off to a colorful start in downtown New York City. Simultaneously publicly debuting her baby bump, the actress stepped out in a bright red Ashlyn jumpsuit with a dropped peplum waistline and cropped legs. Walsh accentuated the design with matching lace-up Aquazzura sandals, as well as a set of Krewe’s cat-eyed Sasha sunglasses and gleaming gold Bulgari jewelry. Though Hathaway wore the jumpsuit backwards, she did so effortlessly — and even later poked fun at the situation on her own Instagram.