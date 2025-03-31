Women’s History Month is coming to an end, but it’s never too late to celebrate the achievements of female celebrities. On March 29, the most notable women in music convened at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music event. Inside the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, stars like Tyla, Jennie, and Suki Waterhouse (to name a few) revived their red carpet attire for one afternoon only. The guest list was packed with newly-minted Grammy winners (hi, Doechii), multi-hyphenates, and it girls galore, so, to no surprise, the soirée made waves on the fashion front.

Even though award season technically ended with the Oscars on March 2, this Saturday, your favorite fashion muses made an exception for the Billboard bash. Around lunchtime, various A-list attendees posed for photographers on the blue carpet — in head-to-toe designer attire, of course. One of the first to arrive was Doechii: the evening’s Women of the Year Award recipient. In true Doechii fashion, the Grammy winner brought her style A-game in vintage Donna Karen. The sheer noir number originally debuted on the label’s Fall/Winter 2014 runway. From there, the see-through streak continued with Tyla in fresh-off-the-runway Jean Paul Gaultier. All eyes were on the Impact Award honoree in a spiderweb-inspired knit gown from the Spring 2025 Couture collection. Waterhouse also got the transparent memo. The Daisy Jones & The Six star got her hands on a partially sheer sequin gown from Valentino Spring/Summer 2025, the most recent presentation from creative director Alessandro Michele.

And that’s not all. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks at the Billboard Women in Music affair.

Doechii

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The new Grammy winner was all smiles in a semi-sheer boat-neck dress from Donna Karen Fall/Winter 2014. Her accessories were equally eye-catching, including a multi-color Fendi Baguette, strappy sandals, and lots of layered bangles.

Suki Waterhouse

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Always onboard for an eclectic ensemble, Waterhouse stayed true to her aesthetic in a coquette-ish long-sleeve gown from Valentino Spring/Summer 2025. The most alluring accents were the fur embellishments, the sequin florals, and the oversized bow.

Tyla

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Tyla’s spiderweb-coded Jean Paul Gaultier Spring ‘25 moment secured her spot on numerous best-dressed lists.

Gracie Abrams

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The Chanel brand ambassador looked chic in this one-shoulder gown from the new Fall/Winter 2025 collection, which debuted just weeks ago. If you look closely enough, you’ll see the maxi skirt is covered in slouchy bows.

Jennie Kim

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The BLACKPINK performer delivered a stellar step-and-repeat in a strapless little red dress, courtesy of Zuhair Murad F/W ‘25.

Madison Beer

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The “Make You Mine” singer elevated the sheer trend in a corseted baby blue midi dress, custom-made by Ukranian label, Statnaia.

Laverne Cox

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The host’s first ‘fit of the day was a vintage Christian Dior LRD with various ruffled decorations. Extra points for her matching headband.

Tina Knowles

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s mother embodied classic elegance in an off-the-shoulder black gown from Yanina Couture F/W ‘23 Couture.

Victoria Monét

Michael Buckner/Billboard/Getty Images

The Grammy winner followed Doechii’s sheer lead in a rhinestone maxi skirt and a plunging corset, both by LaQuan Smith F/W ‘25 — one of her favorite designers.

Muni Long

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The “Hrs & Hrs” singer stunned in a halter-neck LBD, which fans immediately recognized as a Schiaparelli Fall/Winter 2024 design.

Meghan Trainor

Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images

Trainor’s longtime stylist, Allison Cartagena dressed her in this semi-sheer LBD from sustainable label, Sami Miro Vintage.

Becky G

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Becky G styled a timeless white halter-neck number from Zuhair Murad Pre-Fall ‘25.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

The Pose alum matched her delicately draped LRD from Gaurav Gupta to her pointy pumps.

Victoria Justice

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Justice tapped into the bubble-hem craze in a cloud-like look from Antonio Grimaldi S/S ‘25.