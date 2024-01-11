As all Swifties know, nothing is ever “just a coincidence” with Taylor Swift. As soon as the “Cruel Summer” singer stepped out in a sequin green Gucci gown at the 2024 Golden Globes, her loyal fanbase knew something was brewing. While her black-on-black style streak over the past few months has certainly eluded to a potential Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release in 2024, her recent switch to green looks resembling the OG album’s gothic glam aesthetic all but confirms the record is on its way. Less than 24 hours after sporting yet another green moment, Swift styled a flirty olive mini dress with slinky statement boots for a dinner with Blake Lively and Zoë Kravitz on Jan. 10. And I must warn you, the striking amount of Easter eggs are going to cause some chaos in your group chat today.

The A-list friend group met up at Lucali Pizza in New York, where Swift debuted the aforementioned mini. Swift’s OOTN was a crushed velvet fit-and-flare style from UK-based designer, Little Lies. While the shade of her dress was certainly Rep-coded, her footwear also had the internet in a tizzy. Her eagle-eye fans immediately noticed her Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier over-the-knee boots were adorned with snake designs — a glaringly obvious callout to the reptilian motif of the 2017 album. In the past, she’s slipped on snake-shaped rings and worn snakeskin handbags, but few hints have been as blatant as this one. Swift kept the rest of her ensemble pared back, only carrying a timeless black top-handle bag and layering a few gold necklaces to round out her look.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

Meanwhile, Lively opted for less Reputation-inspired attire, and more preppy, 1989-esque staples similar to the pieces that Swift herself might’ve donned back in autumn. The Gossip Girl actor’s light academia ‘fit started out with a suede mini wrap skirt, which she paired with red platform pumps from Christian Louboutin, and a multicolor striped sweater from Guest In Residence (the cashmere label founded by friend, Gigi Hadid). In true Lively fashion, she accessorized with a chunky gold chain and one of her go-to carry-alls, a yellow and white monogram top-handle Louis Vuitton number.

Swift and Lively were also joined by Kravitz at the Brooklyn pizza place, who arrived looking effortlessly chic, as per usual. While her outerwear selections were classic Kravitz — a classic tan pea coat and a matching scarf — the actor took style cues from Swift’s green era via an emerald tote bag. Leave it to Swift to loop her friends in on the sartorial shenanigans.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

While you patiently await even the smallest of re-record confirmations from Swift in the coming weeks, why not get in the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) mindset by channeling her latest look? Manifesting works, people! And while you’re at it, press “add to cart” on Lively and Kravitz’s outfits too, because why not?