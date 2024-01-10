If there’s one word to describe last night's thunderstorm in New York City, it’s unpleasant. The intense gust of wind made walking down the block a full-on struggle, while the rain just didn’t want to quit. But the torrential downpour didn’t stop Taylor Swift from hitting the studio (new music, pretty please!). Indeed, despite the truly miserable weather, Swift was out and about during the evening of Jan.9, wearing a green sweater dress alongside a long brown jacket. A new, unexpected rainy-day outfit formula to bookmark, perhaps?

The singer, who must have jetted from Los Angeles to New York early this week after attending the 81st Golden Globes on Sunday night, looked cool, calm, and collected last night while heading to Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village. She started her look with Stella McCartney’s Double-Breasted Wool Coat, which hit right around her calves, keeping her look dry. Underneath, the “Cruel Summer” singer chose a knit midi with a dramatic thigh-high slit on the side, which revealed some skin. (No tights was a bold move!) Her accents — Gucci’s Half Horsebit Boots and YSL’s Leather Hobo Bag — were just as lust-worthy. To finish the outfit, Swift sprinkled in a medley of luxe jewelry, including diamond stud earrings from Maria Tash, Kendra Scott’s drop earrings, a chain necklace from Foundrae, and last but not least, a gold choker from Cathy Waterman. Somehow, Swift’s signature dark blonde locks remained shiny (and frizz-free) amid the storm.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

With spring slowly creeping up (well, sort of), it’s not a bad idea to start brainstorming some rainy-day looks to have on standby. While Swift’s latest street style moment likely isn’t what first comes to mind when the forecast calls for showers, it’s definitely doable — maybe just make a few tweaks, like adding a water-proof bucket hat and umbrella into the mix. If you’re game to test it out, shop the must-have styles ahead.