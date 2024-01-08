Since Taylor Swift kicked off her budding romance with Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce in early Sept. 2023, she’s been present at nearly every Sunday night game, cheering him on from the sidelines. So, needless to say, there’s been much speculation about whether or not the A-lister would make an appearance at tonight’s 81st Golden Globes or support her beau, who is playing nearby in Los Angeles. For those wondering, the award-winning singer put the rumors to rest when she took to the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes. Swift looked utterly glamorous (obviously), wearing a sequin green gown, courtesy of Gucci.

Arriving at the annual event solo (sorry, Swifties, her and Kelce’s red carpet debut is still TBD), Swift arguably won the red carpet in the vivid shimmering number. It’s a big evening for the A-lister, whose film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is nominated for the cinematic and box office achievement award, a new category for the Golden Globes. Thus, the “Anti-Hero” singer arrived in a show-stopping outfit for the special occasion. Her eye-popping, open-back dress featured skinny straps, subtle cutouts on both sides, and a floor-hitting silhouette. Many fans are noting how the green number may nod to the snake motif associated with her album “Reputation” (Taylor’s Version) — and now we can’t unsee it. Moreover, in some images, you can spot her metallic green heels, which perfectly complemented her gown. Finally, Swift upped the ante with dazzling statement earrings from De Beers.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Getty Images Entertainment

As mentioned, Swift and Kelce have yet to make their first red carpet appearance as a couple. But with award show season just getting started, there will be plenty of opportunities for them to shut down the internet with the long-awaited moment. Patience, my friends!