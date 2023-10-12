Don’t get me wrong, I love pumpkin spice lattes, fall foliage, and apple picking, but if I had to pick my favorite thing about the season, I’d be pulling out my chilly-weather looks. TBH, packing away my summer selection and making room for cardigans, shackets, and button-downs galore is practically Christmas morning in my eyes. And like clockwork, I look to Blake Lively for fall outfit ideas once the temps begin to dip. Lucky for me, the actor is already serving up plenty of incredible ensembles — and her off-duty look on Oct. 10, specifically, piqued my interest.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lively was snapped by the paps running errands around her Manhattan neighborhood in an ensemble perfect for the 60-degree weather. To start her layered look, the Gossip Girl alum donned a striped button-down, which she wore under a neutral chunky collared cardigan. For the bottom half of her outfit, Lively went with ‘70s-inspired light-wash flared jeans. (This choice should come as no surprise, given that the actor often reaches for vintage-looking silhouettes.) Finally, the style icon rounded out her casual errand look with a blue New York beanie, brown Gucci shoulder bag, hiking boots from Chanel, and brown sunglasses. I’m sold.

BACKGRID

Earlier this month, when the A-lister was still holding onto the last bit of summer (it was 80 degrees in NYC, after all), she styled another ‘70s-looking outfit for a casual stroll through lower Manhattan. Lively leaned into sunshine yellow accents, including a collared v-neck polo from Leset, Nomasei loafers, and a monogram Louis Vuitton shoulder bag. The actor even wore the same flared jeans and sunglasses she chose for her aforementioned outing on Oct. 10 (because, yes, it’s OK to rewear your favorite looks).

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re a fan of Lively’s recent fall ‘fit, shop everything you need to pull off the look ahead.