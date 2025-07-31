Bleached brows are an ideal choice for anyone wanting to make a bold beauty statement. Because of their otherworldly look, they immediately give the wearer an edgy, futuristic aura. So, it’s no wonder that Jenna Ortega opted for barely-there brows for the Season 2 premiere of her hit Netflix series Wednesday. Ortega’s titular character has become the poster child for the dark academia aesthetic. And the actor didn’t just lean into the moody vibe — she leveled it up with the aforementioned bleached brows, a waist-length ponytail, and a cream, faux snakeskin dress.

Makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis worked on Ortega’s gothic glam. To prep her skin, Inglessis used an array of Dr. Barbara Sturm products to boost the skin’s hydration levels. Then, she went in with the Laduora Lumeo Microcurrent Device to define Ortega’s cheekbones and brow bones. The result? A statuesque look that made the actor’s bleached brows pop even more. Inglessis used Dior Beauty makeup to create Ortega’s glowing complexion, complete with smoky eyeliner, fuchsia eyeshadow, and a berry lip.

Hairstylist Cesar Ramirez was the man behind Ortega’s incredible, extra-long ponytail. Her hair, which reached mid-back length, was tied in a low knot that gave way to loose waves.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Part one of Wednesday Season 2 premieres on Netflix on August 6. The first season delivered more than just drama, it set off beauty trends that took over social feeds. Here’s hoping the second brings just as many standout looks.