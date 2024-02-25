Though Hollywood’s biggest stars have already attended several glamorous nights in the past month, the 2024 Screen Actor’s Guild Awards hits differently. The celebration — which recognizes outstanding performances in film and primetime television — comes after a long actors’ union strike last year. Of course, no red carpet is complete without a slew of classic beauty looks, like the bob haircut. In fact, in 2024 it’s hard to imagine a star-studded event where the iconic style isn’t present. As it happens, the SAG Award attendees delivered oodles of fresh ways to style the timeless cut.

As one of the most versatile cuts, there’s a myriad of ways for celebrities to infuse their personality into their bobbed looks. Some celebrities, like Taraji P. Henson, opted for flipped-out ends, delivering a major moment of Y2K glam. Others stayed true to traditionally sleek looks. Jennifer Aniston, for example, opted for a shoulder-grazing lob that felt aptly springy in a new shade of honey-toned blonde. Regardless of how they decided to wear their bob, each star proved tenfold why this short cut has remained a staple on and off the red carpet.

Below, see the best bob hairstyles spotted on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet.

Taraji P. Henson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Henson is no stranger to bringing the drama on the red carpet. For the 2024 SAG Awards, the actor turned things up a notch with a sleek black gown, delicious diamonds, and glowy skin. The combination was the epitome of classic red carpet glamour. But her flippy Y2K bob provided a fresh perspective on the timeless style.

Naomi Watts

Gilbert Flores/Variety

Watts demonstrates just how stylish the blunt bob can be. With one side tucked behind her ear, it opens up her face and displays her features. If you’ve ever considered a sharp bob like hers, try styling it in light waves to show off the length and symmetry of the cut.

Allison Guinn

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Guinn’s take on the style is as elegant as her gown. The actor paired her curly bob with a textured bangs and a sparkling hair accessory. Though it has retro Hollywood vibes, she put her spin on the look by using moody makeup to complement her gorgeous dark hair.

Jennifer Aniston

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Fact: Aniston is the reigning queen of lob hairstyles. From her flippy Rachel cut in the ‘90s to her most recent chop, she consistently delivers. For this year’s SAG Awards, the Friends actor opted for a lighter blonde color with tonal highlights that gave her look a fresh feel.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

Blonde hair and wavy bobs have a timeless feel on the red carpet. Joy Randolph pulls the powerhouse combo off with ease by keeping the rest of her beauty look just as elegant.

Melissa McCarthy

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

If your hair is on the longer side, you can still embrace the lob trend. Simply take a cue from McCarthy’s lengthy version that falls just below her shoulder. The cut borrows the boxy elements of traditional hairstyle for a modern take.

Penélope Cruz

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment

When in doubt, sweep your hair to the side for an instantly chic style. Cruz wears her chocolate strands in a soft wave and her vivid caramel highlights that dance under the lights of the cameras. Even the subtle curl of the ends adds to the effortless feel of her cut.

Hannah Waddingham

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Waddingham’s deep side part and voluminous curls oozed Old Hollywood glamour. The verdict is out whether or not Marilyn Monroe was her reference point for the style, but it wouldn’t be suprising.

Carey Mulligan

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

When it comes to this iconic haircut, you can never go wrong with a sleek chin-length look. Here, Mulligan sports a simple and sharp style that frames her face perfectly. While some bobs rely on layers and thickness, this option is great for finer textures.