Did you hear? The Taylor Swift rumor mill was, once again, churning today. And no, this time, it didn’t involve her beau, Travis Kelce, and the next step in their relationship (IYKYK). Rather, hours before the 66th Grammy Awards, she changed her social media profile pictures to a black-and-white Midnights photo, which led fans to believe Swift may announce her fifth rerecorded album — Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — during the show this evening. And they were partially right: Something major was coming. The news, however, was that Swift is dropping a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. For such a big evening, it’s no wonder Swift arrived to the 2024 Grammys looking as stunning as ever.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, who was nominated for six awards tonight, hit the red carpet a few minutes before the show kicked off, wearing a white custom Schiaparelli gown. The gorgeous floor-sweeping dress featured an elegant corset silhouette and a sultry thigh-high slit. From there, Swift accessorized the number with dramatic black opera gloves, a medley of eye-grabbing necklaces, and peep-toe black heels.

But it wouldn’t be a Swift red carpet outfit without a few easter eggs. First off, the black and white color palette nodded to the aforementioned album’s cover. Then there’s the fact that her watch choker — yes, that’s a thing — was set to (surprise!) midnight.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Swift’s beauty look has fans buzzing, too. The 34-year-old turned heads in a striking side part, with her signature blonde wavy strands swept to the right side. And in true Swift fashion, the musician rocked a vibrant red lip and a bold cat eye.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

In short, if you haven’t checked up on the Swifties in your life, now’s a good time to do so — because they’re for sure losing it.