If you think about it, nothing makes more sense than Taylor Swift ending up with a football player — she’s been the undisputed queen of fall since the release of 2012’s Red, and the season is synonymous with Sunday gamedays. Every year when the calendar flips to September, Swift comes alive. There are so many trendy pairs of boots in her rotation paired with tons of plush sweaters, her legendary Chai tea cookie recipe comes out of hibernation, and she doubles-down on her signature makeup style. But at the first Kansas City Chiefs game of the season, Swift’s rust-red lipstick is a subtle yet significant shakeup from her usual look, both in finish and color.

Everyone at Arrowhead Stadium (and across the country, for that matter) was on high alert for a Swift sighting at the team’s first regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens. It was assumed that the singer-songwriter would be there to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, but it’s impossible to say for sure with any superstar’s schedule. Lo and behold, she arrived just ahead of kickoff, dressed in a Versace corset — a signature look from her current album cycle — thigh-high boots, and a darker, more matte lipstick than the sort she usually wears.

David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

With underlying brown tones, the lipstick is much more of a rust than the classic crimson she typically wears on-stage and to her biggest public outings. It’s also a true, flat matte, which adds to the fall appeal — a lipstick without as much shine looks downright suede, one of autumn’s most beloved and timeless fabric choices.

This fresh makeup choice also corresponds with her outfit, which feels like a sultry, modern take on a country classic. She has on a pair of boots and a denim-on-denim set, but the details — gathered corset-style bodice, patent shine, mid-thigh height — make it more of a subtle homage than anything else. Really, Swift’s entire gameday style (so far this season, anyway) feels like she’s carefully tweaking all of her favorite motifs. Alongside the lipstick adjustment, she wore her ubiquitous blunt bangs swept to the side.

Of course, Kelce, Swift, and the team are still only just one game into the 2024-2025 season. There’s still plenty of time for her to surprise everyone further.