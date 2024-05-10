And just like that, the Eras Tour is back. After a two-month-long hiatus — which Taylor Swift spent traveling with Travis Kelce and promoting her new album, The Tortured Poets Department — the Grammy winner kickstarted the European leg of her world tour at the La Défense Arena in Paris on May 9. To no surprise, Swift’s grand return to the stage delivered a fair share of adjustments, including an updated song list, recreated set pieces, and an assortment of new outfit changes — most notably, a custom Vivienne Westwood midi dress that the Swifties can’t get enough of.

Since the Thursday evening performance marked the first live performance of songs from The Tortured Poets Department, Swift pulled out all the sartorial stops in honor of her latest era. While singing songs like "But Daddy I Love Him” and "Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?" Swift danced around the stage in a white high-low midi dress courtesy of Vivienne Westwood. The bodice was corseted with a subtle scoop neckline while her voluminous skirt featured a repeated cursive print of the lyrics “I love you, it’s ruining my life” from her hit duet with Post Malone, “Fortnight.” Staying true to form, Swift opted for custom lace-up ankle boots from Christian Louboutin as her performance-ready shoes — her go-to footwear label for every Eras Tour show since March 2023. The A-lister accessorized with a black Vivienne Westwood Messaline Orb Three-row Choker necklace and her trademark red lip, of course (which, if you were curious, is from Pat McGrath Labs).

Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment

If you kept an eye on #SwiftTok yesterday, you know the Vivienne Westwood look certainly wasn’t her only new outfit of the evening. The “Anti-Hero” singer debuted three additional designer costumes, starting with an orange and fuchsia crystal bodysuit complete with structured boning from Atelier Versace, which she wore to open the 3.5 hour-long show. Once it came time to sing “The Man,” she slipped on a coordinating double-breasted blazer topped with monogrammed silver Medusa buttons. For the Fearless section, Swift channeled her younger self in a silver and gold fringe mini dress and black rhinestone Christian Louboutin boots — another never-before-seen ensemble. Later in the show, the star stunned in a new halter-neck blue and black bodysuit from Zuhair Murad Couture alongside matching blue Louboutin knee-highs to perform songs from the Midnights era.

(+) Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment (+) JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images (+) Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment INFO 1/3

Now that Swift is officially back on the Eras Tour, you can expect lots more costumes to flood your Instagram timeline from now until the end of summer. Until then, channel her Vivienne Westwood attire with the curated edit below. And if you’re in the mood for a DIY project, why not iron on the “Fortnight” lyrics yourself?