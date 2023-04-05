Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is a look back at her 17 years in music, and Selena Gomez has been around for nearly all of them. Best friends since 2008, they’re among the most supportive pairs in Hollywood. But while Gomez has had a front-row seat for nearly every Swift album cycle, it looks like she just revealed her favorite. For the first Texas stop on the Eras Tour, Gomez went into full fan mode, decking her jet out with Swift-themed party supplies, and even going to the concert in a themed outfit. Selena Gomez’s braided buns, curly bangs, and knit cardigan are flawless homages to Swift’s Folklore album aesthetic and doubled as camouflage at the show — with 80,000 costumed Swift stans milling through the stadium, even a superstar can pass through undetected.

Gomez uploaded a photo of herself decked out her Folklore costume, complete with curled bangs and face-framing spirals. She accompanied her little sister, Gracie, who was dressed up as Swift circa her Speak Now era. In a video shot from behind, viewers can see that Gomez not only recreated her friend’s bangs, but also did the two low, wrapped buns featured in the album art.

So inextricable are the bun with that era’s distinctly cottagecore vibe that Swift even wore the buns when she collected her Album Of The Year Grammy for Folklore.

Selena Gomez's braided buns are a spot-on recreation of Taylor Swift's most iconic Folklore hairstyle.

“Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world,” Gomez captioned the video of her and Gracie swaying to the music. “Proud to know you! Love you forever and always.” But while Gomez was there to support her friend, she clearly had more than a few fans at the stadium. In a viral TikTok of the Rare Beauty founder leaving the show, someone is heard screaming, “I love your liquid blush!”, backed up by cheers from other concertgoers. With so much love to go around, keep an eye out for Gomez appearances at later Eras Tour dates.