Three things Taylor Swift never seems to run out of? Time, energy, and ideas. Just when you think the megastar’s exhausted every possible avenue — be it aesthetic or musical — she thinks up something brand new. Even on her days off, in fact. At the second Kansas City Chiefs game of the 2024-2025 season, Swift’s hair ribbon, tied in a loose bow to secure her half-ponytail in place, is more than just a sweet, on-theme accessory. Believe it or not, it’s something pretty radically new for Swift, the sort of look she hasn’t worn in well over a decade.

By now, one full year (as far as the public knows) into her relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift’s football gameday looks are as much a topic of conversation as her street style and touring costumes. Sometimes she shows up at the stadium decked out in full NFL-logo’d regalia, and sometimes she makes a more subtle nod to her favorite team. At Sept. 15’s game, however, she went the loud-and-proud fangirl route with thigh-high boots, a custom Chiefs T-shirt dress, and a matching crimson ribbon tied in her long, wavy hair. The accessory might make you immediately think about the ongoing coquette trend, but there are a few key elements that take the look in a different direction.

Swift’s familiar with the prime, hyper-femme coquette look in general — who could forget her signature vibe throughout the 1989 era, an entire decade ago? This ribbon, however, despite its place in a very sporty outfit, is much closer to a cottagecore feel. It’s not the full, fluffed-out bow typically associated with a more “ladylike” style, but instead a much looser, more casual take on the look. But really, it’d be notable either way — Swift hasn’t worn any sort of bow since 2014 at least, with one single exception: the Chiefs’ last Christmas game. While no high-res photos are available, plenty of fans managed to capture a peek at the black satin bow.

In general, Swift isn’t one to shy away from a hair accessory. She’s often seen in scrunchies, claw clips, headbands, glittering clips, and barrettes — ribbons and bows seem to be the only real exception, up until she became an Arrowhead Stadium mainstay.

Maybe she’s just tapping in to an ongoing trend, maybe she’s just getting crafty with the ribbon section at Michael’s. Either way, it’s a sweet addition to her newfound sporty-glam style.