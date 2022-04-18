Y2K-inspired beauty looks have all but taken over, and it’s not difficult to see why. Not only do they provide a dose of sweet, sweet nostalgia, but they’re also just super playful and fun. So it’s no surprise that the trend had a strong presence at Coachella this year. The annual music festival (which is finally back after two years of cancellations) brings together everyone from celebrities to influencers to fans hoping to catch their favorite artists on the lawn — and it’s just as much about the *looks* as it is about the performances. This year, spiky hair and festival braids absolutely dominated the desert, proving that the Y2K resurgence is far from over.

Braids have long been a staple among the boho looks that are so popular at Coachella, but so far, the 2022 festival has taken the trend to an entirely new, Y2K-infused level. Weekend one has seen a plethora of styles such as baby braids, face-framing braids, and braided pigtails, both on stage and off. Spiky hair — another early aughts favorite — was equally prevalent at the festival, showing up mainly in the form of space buns.

Ahead, soak up the very best hair moments from weekend one of Coachella — and get ready to steal some inspo for your summer hairstyles.

Hailey Bieber

The apparent queen of early 2000s beauty trends, Hailey Bieber not only sported two sets of baby braids in her hair but completed her look with frosty blue eyeshadow and lip gloss.

Kendall Jenner

A perfectly practical choice for the desert heat, Kendall Jenner opted for sleek braided pigtails. Though her dark roots are growing in a bit, it looks like she’s still loving her recent switch to red hair.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish continued her recent Matrix-inspired vibe at Coachella with her black hair swept up in a spiky updo. Her black eyeliner and ‘90s-style black sunglasses added even more edge to the look. For her actual performance at the festival, Eilish graced the stage with space buns that gave a similar messy-chic effect.

Storm Reid

The Euphoria star wore a gorgeous braided look along with barely-there makeup and a multicolored French manicure with statement rings that scream early 2000s.

Halsey

Halsey wasn’t on the Coachella performance lineup this year, but that didn’t stop the singer from bringing her signature style to the festival. As well as a bold eyeshadow look courtesy of her beauty brand About Face, Halsey wore her dark hair pulled back into sleek and spiky space buns.

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk brought major yee-haw energy to Coachella with her braided pigtails (featuring face-framing bangs), a long, denim skirt, and a pink flowy crop top.

Halle Bailey

This braided hairstyle is insanely cute on Halle Bailey, whose neon pink cutout dress (straight out of an early 2000s hip pop music video) is nothing short of jaw-dropping.