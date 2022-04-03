With summer right around the corner, you’re likely switching out your down duvet for a quilted blanket, retiring your foundation for a lighter CC cream, and tossing your boots to the back of your closet to slip into your favorite open-toe slides. The transition to warmer weather is one that can feel like a sigh of relief after shedding those layers, and it rings true for hairstyles, too. The question is: when you let your hair down this summer, which style will you choose? Luckily, the best summer 2022 haircut trends are offering plenty of inspiration for your next salon appointment.

Frederic Fekkai, celebrity hair stylist and Founder of FEKKAI, tells TZR, “In general, summer is when people are looking for low maintenance, wash and wear styles as they want to spend their time enjoying the outdoors and nice weather.” He explains that low-maintenance hairstyles are those that align with your natural texture and the climate in which you live — so, regardless of what is trending right now, don’t forget to put a priority on what you and your stylist think is best for you. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t participate in the latest haircut trends.

As Andrew Fitzsimons, celebrity hair stylist, puts it, “Just because it is low-maintenance, doesn’t mean it isn’t going to be as chic as possible — it just means it’s going to be easier to deal with on a daily basis.” Nai’vasha, celebrity curl expert and founder of Curl Queen, even says, “Low maintenance is really the new sexy.”

But, the summer doesn’t mean all maintenance goes out the window for everyone. Drew Schaefering, master stylist at Rob Peetoom Williamsburg, explains, “For those who continue to keep their hair polished in the humid and sticky months, they will still want something that will make it easier [to maintain], opening space for strong lines and blunt edges that hold shape easier than a lot of layers and texture.”

Whether you are looking for a low-maintenance pixie cut, or are in the market for some added layers to your length, here are the seven haircuts these experts think will reign supreme for summer ‘22.

Curly Bob

“A haircut that allows you to look cool while cooling off is one worth noting this summer,” Nai’Vasha says. “The bob [will reign supreme for people with type 3 hair] hands down. You can really flex your texture with a bob. [And] my personal preference for [type 4 hair] is still the bob. What’s cooler than a kinky bob?” Since curly hair typically holds more volume, a curly bob will appear as an angular statement piece that will go with any outfit. But, really, this haircut paired with your favorite black sunnies and a fiery red lip is really all you need to look chic this season.

Round Layers

Perhaps you’re after length this season, despite the rising temperatures. Schaefering notes, “[The] ‘90s [are] inspiring some of the longer haircuts we are seeing, like the more recent ‘round layers’ haircut.” According to Schaefering, round layers are a cut that “gives a more voluminous shape to the hair’s silhouette, while decreasing the amount of bulk that hits the bottom of the hair. Some layering patterns make the perimeter of the hair finer, which can tend to collapse hair, whereas round layers are built to soften the shape while making it more prone to volume and body.”

Since this cut removes excess weight from the bottom of the hair, you’ll be able to enjoy your long, voluminous tresses without feeling too warm during the blistering summer. Plus, round layers are ideal for achieving a the ‘90s-inspired big, bouncy blowouts that Fekkai thinks will be the rage this season.

Pixie Forever

The pixie stole the show this spring, and it has planted itself as one of the top hairstyles for this summer. If you want to add a touch of chicness with little to no effort, Nai’Vasha explains, “I’m team pixie. The pixie has forever been fancy and free.” This rings especially true since the summer is for shedding as many layers as possible,

In addition to feeling particularly lightweight and breezy, many people are opting for this cut, to start fresh after any lingering hair damage. “What we are hearing from individuals with type 3 or 4 natural hair is that they want to take a break from the chemicals, extensions, and hot tools for the summer, so curly pixies will definitely be on the summer scene,” says Fekkai.

The Classic Lob

If you missed your chance to dabble in the lob cut this spring, have no fear — it is making its way into the summer, too. “I think the collarbone length bob will have another moment to shine this summer. It’s long enough to pull back in the heat of the summer, yet is flattering to so many [people]. A little more texture in the ends opens up the diversity of styling with it and can make it playful when desired,” says Schaefering. You can opt for a blunt or asymmetrical lob if you have fine or straight hair, or add texture in the ends with a razor cut if you have wavy or curly hair.

Modern Shag

A classic shag has been wildly popular for the past few years, with the look ranging from a quasi-mullet to a medium-length cut with face-framing bangs that blend into layers. This summer, the shag is taking on a new persona: “I think the shag haircut has had a few moments in the past few years and is evolving into even longer hair now, as people want to increase the attitude to their look,” explains Schaefering.

Locs Galore

The beauty of locs is that you can really do anything with them — whether you gather them in an updo, wear them half up half down, or just let them hang naturally, you’ll always look fabulous. Says Nai’Vasha, “I believe [in] braids and locs. Faux locs are the coolest trend right now.” If you’re after dimension this summer, consider adding locs of varying colors to mimic highlights.

Birkin Bangs

And with Indie Sleaze on the rise, there is no wonder why side bangs and Jane Birkin-inspired bangs are back with a vengeance. Schaefering reveals, “I personally have had two people reference Jane Birkin’s bangs this past week, it’s definitely coming back. I think the curtain fringe will fizzle slowly, making room for people to make a bit more of a statement with their fringe.” Fitzsimons believes that there will be an uptick of more front and side bangs, paired with modern layered haircuts for summer as well.