Kendall Jenner Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In This New Hair Color

The ability to be a chameleon is the backbone of modeling, but sometimes the transformations are truly mind blowing. With Fashion Week season in full swing, more and more dramatic looks are being revealed on some of the industry’s biggest stars. For the Prada Fall/Winter ‘22 show in Milan this week, Kendall Jenner displayed a moment of true versatility by rocking a bold new hair color — and style — that was as chic as it was shocking. Kendall Jenner’s strawberry red hair took the runway by storm, sculpted into a sleek (and somewhat futuristic) chignon by hairstylist Guido Palau, who shared a close-up shot of the style on his Instagram. The photo is of Jenner’s side profile, showing the full shape of the masterful look as well as the attention to detail that it surely required.

On the runway, Jenner’s hairstyle accompanied an oversized navy blue puffer jacket with feather-like embellishments over a sheer mid-calf length skirt and strappy heels. Palau also created a similar look for model and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, who also walked the show.

Clearly, Jenner is in the mood for daring looks these days, as she went for a short, blonde style (courtesy of stylist Tina Outen) for the cover of i-D Magazine which also debuted this week. The model also wore a blunt red bob (not dissimilar from the shade she wore on the Prada runway) for her recent spread in Vogue Magazine.

It’s no secret that red hair is one of spring’s hottest hair color trends in 2022, the vibrancy of the shade being a major draw. “Red hair will give you a boost of confidence, make you stand out, and brighten up your features,” StyleSeat colorist Rubyna Kim previously told TZR.

There are also so many options when it comes to red hair depending on your skin tone, preferences, and the kind of look you’re going for. Jenner’s particular shade of pale strawberry is flattering on fair skin tones, as well as a great introduction to red hair if the color is new to you.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

If Jenner’s hair transformation has your sights set on a new color, let red lead the way and discover the trendiest copper hair colors to experiment with this season.