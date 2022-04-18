Long live colorful French tip nails. The younger, cooler cousin of the classic French manicure has proved that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon — especially not with summer just around the corner. But with every celebrity in sight rocking their own variation of the rainbow French, it begs the question: How can I upgrade my colorful French tips for the season ahead? Innovation is the name of the game when it comes to staying ahead of the best new nail trends, which is where artful embellishments come into play.

“The French tip is an iconic staple in the beauty industry that will always be a timeless classic, yet has the ability to be played up into something fresh and new depending on the season,” says celebrity manicurist Steph Stone. “The trend is certain to stick around through the summer, this time with brights, multi-colored tips, and maybe even gemstones.”

If you’re going the DIY-route and intricate details aren’t within your ambidextrous skill set, don’t worry — there’s still a way for you to embellish your French mani for summer. “Stamps are also all the rage and can give an even smoother more detailed look than some nail stickers,” says Na'Tasha Simmons, founder of nail brand XXVZ, who favors using these types of details on accent nails for French manis.

Clearly the sky is the limit when it comes to accessorizing your favorite colorful French mani, so if you’re in the market for inspiration, check out seven of the experts’ must-have designs for summer.

Pop Art Accents

Summer is the ideal time to give your nails a maximalist design. Utilize Simmons’ suggestion for nail stickers on a few accent nails plus plenty of colorful squiggles, half-moon shapes, and a colorful green French manicure.

Painted Daisies

Celebrity manicurist and brand founder Deborah Lippmann cites tiny flower accents as one of her favorite ways to accent a colorful French manicure. And since a rainbow of colorful French tips is one of the cutest ways to sport the trend, take a page out of celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec’s book and pair the flower accents with some of the season’s hottest shades, like, “lilacs, bright pastels, yellow (mustard, marigold), mint green, and aqua,” in a wavy finish.

Dotted Rainbow

Simmons predicts that cool tones of blue and green will lead the pack for colorful French manicures this summer. The addition of uniform dot details in a contrasting hue is eye-catching and easy to DIY with a specialized dotting tool. Remember, practice makes perfect!

Uncut (Nail) Gems

If your French mani color of choice is still a classic white (or cream for an American manicure), that doesn’t mean you can’t add a bit of embellishment for summer. Editorial nail artist Miss Pop says, “I am all about scattering a few small crystals or pearls across each nail. It’s glam and playful.” A touch of nail glue and a few crystals is all you need to accent your polished mani with some delicate sparkles.

Glittery Pink

Fashion girls are loving mix-and-match nail moment for summer, with each hand sporting a different nail polish color. Help make your trendy pink French manicure pop even more with a line of rosy glitter underneath each tip (it’s also a great way to hide an imperfect edge).

Graphic Greens

As for summer’s hottest nail colors, “I think [they will be] colors inspired by nature such as lighter greens on the nail and darker greens on the tip,” says Lippmann. For the nail art aficionados, try a graphic spin on an almond French nail with a rich forest green in a glitter finish paired with a lighter mint hue.

Outline Accent

For a minimalist French mani that still has a ton of impact, Stone cites an outline French nail look in a bold hue like Essie’s “All The Wave”, with a slightly lighter tone for the line work. “[It] can make a statement all on its own,” she says, and is an eye-catching twist on the trendy blue nails look for summer.

