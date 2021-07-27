Hailey Bieber Proves — Once Again — That She's The Queen Of Face-Framing Braids

Hailey Bieber's Instagram page resembles a beauty lover's Pinterest board, chock full of covetable makeup, nail, and hair inspiration for her nearly 37 million followers. From holographic eyeliner and abstract manicures to plastic claw clips and sky-high pigtails, the 24-year-old model's social media page proves she's a trendsetter in every sense of the word.

The latest look of Bieber's to bless our feeds is the work of Los Angeles-based hairstylist Amanda Lee. As seen in a handful of selfies that have since gone viral on social over the weekend, the Bare Minerals ambassador made a strong case for face-framing tendrils and piecey, beachy waves — a perfect-for-summer pairing that's surprisingly easy to recreate at home.

Thankfully, the hairstylist shared exactly how she achieved Bieber’s hairdo. “I started prepping Hailey’s damp hair with Ouai Volume Spray,” Lee told TZR exclusively. “It’s my favorite pre-blow-dry prep product for creating volume and movement. I mostly rough dried her hair with my Dyson before using the rounded edges of my ghd Platinum Plus Styler to put loose bends into the hair.”

Then, came the star of the show: those elegant plaited tendrils. “Next, I braided tiny pieces at the front, and loosened them a bit so they looked more lived in,” the expert continued. “To keep the braid from coming apart and avoiding needing to use an elastic, I sprayed them with hairspray and lightly ran over the braid with my flat iron. I finished off the look with a little Oribe hairspray to set everything in place.”

This isn't the first time Bieber's debuted the 90's-inspired hairstyle. In fact, it's become one of her go-to looks over the past year and a half. This past January, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin shared a photo from the set of a BareMinerals shoot: a similar baby braid look with a bit of extra height at the top, compared to her most recent take on the style.

As spotted by Bustle, Bieber rocked the trend in November 2020, too, for an editorial shoot photographed by style photographer Amber Asaly. Lee was responsible for that look too, which featured not one, but two braids on both sides. Accessorized with a blue bucket hat, the model oozed cool girl energy.

Shop the products Lee used to bring Bieber’s latest braided hairstyle to life ahead.

