In every fashion girl's arsenal, there's a dependable, wear-everywhere baseball cap that they've called on time and time again. Be it a less-ideal hair day or a morning jog, there's endless reasons to throw on the normcore staple — and just as many ways to style it. If you find yourself defaulting to bike shorts and a tee, you're not alone — luckily, there are scores of It-girls that have put their own twist on demure, here-to-there accoutrement. The eight celebrities that style baseball caps so differently include It-girls like Meghan Markle, Rihanna, and everyone in between — and each makes the look entirely their own.

The endless appeal of the sporty cap is well documented, but it's low-profile silhouette has something extra to offer celebrities. While ducking in and out of airports, hotels, and fashion shows, these girls have learned to integrate the hats in the chicest ways possible, whether tying in a pair of fuzzy princess mules (Dua Lipa) or the black leather Dior Book Tote (Lucy Hale). What's consistent is that each cap is shockingly affordable, with Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber's favorites retailing for under $20.

Read on for all the best baseball cap outfits:

How Celebrities Style Baseball Caps Differently: Kaia Gerber

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

In Oct. 2019, Gerber went for an afternoon stroll with a friend, wearing an ensemble that's filled with transitional pieces for fall — Alo Yoga's cult-loved mesh leggings and a unisex Carhart zip-up, for example. The best part? Her cap is on sale for just $18.

How Celebrities Style Baseball Caps Differently: Meghan Markle

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

While leaving New York's fabled Mark Hotel, Markle wore a look that was demure and polished. She went with a 'Rectify' hat (to rep her friend, Abigail Spencer's latest television show), a wool Prada peacoat, Adidas sneakers, and a Cuyana leather tote bag. The camel trench was the perfect addition to the all-black ensemble.

How Celebrities Style Baseball Caps Differently: Gigi Hadid

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Never one to shy away from a bold menswear look (especially if it's Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton), Gigi Hadid stepped out at Paris Fashion Week in 2019, wearing a tonally synced button-up and trousers, with a backwards LV-plastered snapback on her head. While the whole look is sold out, Fendi's canvas cap is a close alternate.

How Celebrities Style Baseball Caps Differently: Rihanna

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna's spin on the sporty cap trend is primed wearing on late nights-turned-early mornings. Along with a matching pinstripe jacket and trousers, the entrepreneur behind her FENTY fashion line styled a basic, heather gray tank top and a low-key hat.

How Celebrities Style Baseball Caps Differently: Lucy Hale

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Image

Hale steps out near-daily for a run, wearing one cap after another— but, this time, it came with her on some errands, which she opted for ripped jeans and her oversized Dior Book tote for.

How Celebrities Style Baseball Caps Differently: Dua Lipa

SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

When landing at Heathrow Airport, it was Future Nostalgia singer Dua Lipa's footwear choice — a pair of fluffy Natasha Zinko mules in baby pink — that was most surprising. To keep it comfy for her flight, she went with a (now sold out) Martine Rose hoodie and a pair of fluorescent nylon joggers. Her ref, "Femme"-embroidered cap by Balenciaga is totally out of stock, but you can grab a similar style, below:

How Celebrities Style Baseball Caps Differently: Kendall Jenner

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Summoning the resurgence of the sweatsuit, Kendall Jenner's "groufit" (all-gray outfit) was the perfect complement to her boisterous, printed Yankees cap. While the exact set is out of stock, Richer Poorer's plushy fleece version is well worth slipping into: