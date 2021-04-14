The Key Item To Getting Sophie Turner's Style Is Already Hanging In Your Closet

If you’re itching for a style rebrand or hoping to emulate a laid back yet luxe aesthetic, you’d be wise to take some fashion cues from Sophie Turner and her wardrobe staples. Her street style outfits always strike that balance between casual and classically elegant, like when a pair of Louis Vuitton chunky sandals are paired with more understated separates. Turner’s capsule wardrobe is also filled with items you likely already have in your own closet, which gives you a head start on recreating any of her looks.

At the heart of Turner’s style — even her more structured ensembles — there’s an easy-going vibe that makes the actor’s fashion feel refreshingly attainable. When wearing a more structured garment like her trusty plaid Givenchy blazer, Turner styles a relaxed graphic tee underneath for a sophisticated and pared-back effect. Another example where she demonstrates her fashion know-how is her skill at elevating “ugly” shoes, a trend she adores and continuously masters, to a wearable and high-fashion level. Look to her bulky LV sandals and socks and slides combo for evidence of her prowess in giving the unconventional footwear a fresh and elegant feel. There are a few more staples Turner reliably turns to for her nonchalant style (her impressively large collection of band tees comes to mind), which you’ll find ahead.

Sophie Turner’s Wardrobe Staples: “Ugly” Shoes

Turner continues to endorse the “ugly” chunky shoe trend time and time again and regularly finds creative ways to step outside of that dad sneaker box. She turns to Louis Vuitton for luxe and unconventionally fashionable footwear options with her pair of puffy, logomania snow boots and chunky platform sandals becoming recent faves. Another quintessential dadcore look, socks and slides, is a go-to for the new mom and she frequently makes the polarizing combo feel elevated, which, it is worth noting, is no easy feat. She often pairs her footwear with laid back items like dark wash jeans, a white tee, or a lightweight knit set.

Sophie Turner’s Wardrobe Staples: White Trousers

Practically speaking, white trousers aren’t the safest style choice since you have to be on high alert for spills and stains when you wear them (steer clear of ketchup — trust me, I learned the hard way). But, as Turner’s looks prove, the sharp, sartorial statement they make and their styling versatility are well worth the risk. She’s drawn to the clean impact of an all-white, monochrome moment, as seen with her matching tapered trousers and silk button-down, as well as a similar-hued outfit in shades of ivory, cream, and off-white.

Sophie Turner’s Wardrobe Staples: Plaid Blazer

It’s safe to assume a look as reliably sophisticated as a plaid blazer will never go out of style and as evidenced by her two looks above, Turner knows that. The Game of Thrones star routinely turns to the timeless printed staple when opting for an academia-inspired, put-together vibe — and there’s one specific plaid blazer she sports the most. On two separate occasions — once while at the airport and another time for a Nick Jonas x John Varvatos launch — Turner wore her brown and blue plaid blazer from Givenchy. In what has become a common thread throughout her style file, the actor tends to lean into a causal aesthetic and styles her blazers with jeans and graphic tees.

Sophie Turner’s Wardrobe Staples: Band Tees

Out of all her prized wardrobe staples, band tees might be Turner’s top style essential and most consistent go-to shirt. Her collection includes merch from The Rolling Stones, Backstreet Boys, Snoop Dogg, and, of course, a Jonas Brother’s band tee in support of her husband (I’d love to hear her Spotify playlists). As for styling her musical graphic tees, she relies on unfussy pieces like denim overalls, baggy track pants, and dark wash skinny jeans to further elevate her weekend casual aesthetic.

Sophie Turner’s Wardrobe Staples: Black Leggings

Like Gigi Hadid and her pair of leggings from WARDROBE.NYC, Turner also relies on this basic bottom for her street style outfits. The actor leans into the relaxed and easy-going spirit of leggings and pairs her’s with graphic tops (notice the Bruce Springsteen tee she’s wearing above? I told you, she really does love band tees), white sneakers, and a crossbody utility bag. Replenish your black leggings supply with the options below.