Jennifer Lawrence is a Liffner girl. The ever-stylish actor made that clear when she took to the streets of New York this week in a suede bag from the beloved Scandinavian brand. Lawrence blended right in with all the other city slickers, carrying her new favorite tote, that’s both chic and practical, when out and about on two separate occasions this week.

The 34-year-old, who splits her time between her Beverly Hills home and her West Village townhouse, is enjoying some summer downtime after the Cannes premiere of her new movie Die, My Love, which will hit theaters in the fall.

On Tuesday, when stepping out to attend opening night of Ta-Da! at the Greenwich House Theater, she made the case for high-low dressing. Turning to one of her favorite labels, The Row, she wore the oatmeal-hued wool-blend Riah dress, offsetting the structured and tailored silhouette with $20 Havaianas thong sandals. (Ironically, J-Law was one person who helped put The Row’s $700 flip flop alternative on the map to begin with.)

Strolling around the neighborhood, the mom-of-two teamed her ‘dinner and a show’ look with Liffner’s roomy Tall Sprout Tote in a sumptuous black suede. The brand, based between Stockholm and New York City, has gained popularity for its quality and timeless accessible luxury bags, clutches, and hold-alls for day and night.

Going makeup free, the Silver Linings Playbook star, who welcomed her second child earlier this year, finished the outfit with classic black Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses.

True to her trend-setting roots, the Oscar winner also endorsed the omnipresent boho-style souvenir necklace, with her chic large black onyx stone pendant on a leather cord; one she’s also worn several times in the past too.

The following day, Lawrence was seen carrying her Sprout once more while running some errands in downtown Manhattan. Again rooting out her trusty black Havaianas, she also took a trip down memory lane by revisiting a polarizing ‘00s-era style hack: wearing a skirt over trousers.

The star paired a lace-trimmed white slip over her fire engine red wide-leg pants, keeping the rest of the look low-key with a taupe Ralph Lauren Polo baseball cap and an oversized boyfriend tee.

With its signature ‘penne’ gold hardware, the spacious Sprout tote also comes in chocolate brown and a cognac-hued suede too. Even better? It’s currently 30% off, priced at $486 instead of $696 for the summer season.

Summer layering — and opting for flowing silhouettes over trousers —is evidently Lawrence’s M.O. to beat the balmy NYC heat. On Wednesday evening, she showed how to approach the look for evening.

Juxtaposing a loose charcoal cotton t-shirt, underneath she styled a petrol blue dress over trousers in an elegant fluid silk. Strappy black sandals and a croc-embossed green clutch kept the outfit firmly in PM territory.