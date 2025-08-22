One thing about Selena Gomez is that she loves to change up her hair. The actor and singer has done everything from feathered layers and platinum blonde hair to wispy bangs and a curly updo. Lately, Gomez has embraced shorter lengths, showing that you don’t need long hair to switch up your hairstyle. Case in point: her wavy lob. She debuted the look in an Instagram post, and in the picture, Gomez’s hair was just long enough to graze her collarbones. She styled the lob with loose waves throughout her hair and parted in the middle. She paired the look with an oversized white sweater, light makeup — including lip gloss and brushed out brows — and nude, almond-shaped nails.

In the post, Gomez shows off Rare Beauty’s newest drop — a limited-edition lip and cheek set made in collaboration with Tajín, the cult-favorite Mexican seasoning brand. “I grew up with @tajinusa because of my family and still use it on everything, so one could say this collab has been years in the making,” she wrote in the caption. The two exclusive shades are inspired by Tajín’s chile hues: the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Chamoy (a deep red-brown) and the Positive Light Luminizing Lip Gloss in Clásico (a rich terracotta with copper and gold shimmer).

But back to her hair — Gomez has been having so much fun with her short hair lately, showing off its versatility. She’s tried out flipped ends, a curved bob, and a messy updo. And as cute as this wavy lob is, knowing Gomez, it’s only a matter of time before she transforms it into something new once again.