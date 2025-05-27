It wasn’t so long ago that you essentially had three options in the lip category: balms, glosses, and lipsticks. But now expectations are higher, and brands have come through with multitaskers that are a hybrid of all three. Now you no longer have to choose between a nourishing treatment, color, or shine. Even better, the best shimmery lip glosses take that luster to the next level.

Yes, options are abound within the realm of shimmery lip glosses. You can opt for a subtle glimmer or go all out disco ball. Some go on clear while others deliver color. They can also be worn solo or layered over lipstick for a bolder base. As for the rest of your makeup, you can pair shimmery lips with simplistic matte makeup, or you go for an all-over glass look by applying a highlighter and sparkly eyeshadow, too. Just be sure to gently exfoliate your lips first (a scrub or baby toothbrush works) to ensure a smooth surface, which will help the gloss gleam even more.

Ahead, TZR has narrowed down the best shimmery glosses for mastering the glass lips look.

YSL Beauty Loveshine Plumping Lip Oil Gloss $40 See On YSL Beauty Who doesn’t love a hybrid? This lip oil and gloss combo means the best of both worlds, specifically pampered lips and high-wattage shine. The mega moisturizing formula has hyaluronic acid for hydration and spicy ginger oil to plump. All nine shades leave lips softer and smoother.

Valentino Beauty Puffer Gloss $38 See On Valentino Beauty This plumping formula lives up to its name and really will puff up your lips, thanks to Valentino’s exclusive Puffer Complex technology. The lip gloss lasts too and feels comfy, courtesy of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and vitamin E. Despite the rich formula, it doesn’t feel sticky and works to smooth texture in all six shades.

Isamaya Liplacq $38 See On Isamaya When you want your lips to look like liquid, this is the way to go. It comes in six shades, ranging from Lotus, a clear option, to Beetle, a black hue. For a bigger lips sans needles, it’s also infused with Liplacq Triple Moisture Restore Tech, powered by hyaluronic acid for a plumping effect from within, plus a proprietary Botanical Lip Puffer blend spotlighting capsicum frutescens fruit extract, soybean oil, and ginger oil to boost circulation to pump up the volume. Nourishing ingredients help lips feel as good as they look, including vitamin E to hydrate and regenerate, while coffee bean extract safeguards from environmental stressors.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss $20 See On Anastasia Beverly Hills Packed with pigment, these glosses deliver color and luster and come in a wide shade range with 21 to choose from. The long-wear formula really knows how to reflect the light and has a yummy vanilla scent.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $26 See On Fenty Beauty Rihanna sings about shining bright like a diamond, and that tune applies to this lip luminizer. Fenty has changed the beauty game in so many ways — hello, foundation range expansion! — and that includes making super shimmery lip glosses a thing, boasting seven shades for this one. Known for being one of the shiniest glosses out there, it’s not sticky and is chock-full of shea butter.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glow Reviver Lip Oil Glimmer $8 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics Take a lip oil and throw in some shimmer and you have e.l.f.’s Glow Reviver. Powered by squalane and jojoba, apricot, avocado, and pomegranate oils to treat and hydrate lips, you can drape them in high shine with the jumbo-sized super plush applicator. Wear the eight shades solo or layered over lipstick.

Hourglass Cosmetics Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm $38 See On Hourglass Cosmetics When you’re on the hunt for a lip treatment that just happens to be extra shimmery and plumps, this triple threat will do the trick. Twenty shades means you have plenty to pick from and the twist-up pen is great for on-the-go application — you don’t even need a mirror.

Lawless Forget The Filler Gloss $26 See On Lawless When luscious lips top your wish list, swipe on this plumping gloss that makes lips look bigger without any stinging or burning. It’s not sticky or drying either, since it’s spiked with shea butter and rosehip oil.

Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumping Lip Oil $27 See On Tarte Named for the maracuja passion fruit oil sourced from Tarte’s all-female co-op in the Amazon, the powerhouse ingredient smooths and minimizes the appearance of lip lines. In total, the formula includes more than 15 oils and 10 superfruits to serve luscious lips.