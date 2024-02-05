In the ilk of Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez has become somewhat of a hair chameleon of late. The singer/actor will often switch up her look at a moment’s notice, transitioning from long, natural curls to a sleek bob to bleach blonde without skipping a beat. So, while not surprising that Gomez has thrown us a curve ball yet again, her latest style is still certainly turning heads. At the Feb. 3 premiere of BFF Nicola Peltz’s new film Lola in Los Angeles, the Only Murders in the Building star debuted French-inspired bangs that felt like a breath of fresh air amidst the gloomy — and rainy — LA winter season.

While not quite curtain style, Gomez’s new fringe could easily fall into the territory, thanks to its wispy nature that makes it tres versatile in terms of styling. The Parisian vibes were in full effect thanks to the long layers that framed the star’s face and added effortless shape and dimension to the look — not to mention the bright red lip and sleek cat eye that added a heaping dose of smolder to her fresh-faced makeup.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking of smolder, Gomez’s outfit for the evening only helped elevate the new hair, as the singer opted for a cropped black pant suit with a boudoir-inspired pink satin corset. Accessories were kept simple — nude pumps and a white Valentino clutch — so as to let the fresh haircut and no-nonsense ensemble do all the talking for the evening.

So what can we attribute to Gomez’s subtle glow-up? Perhaps it’s signaling a fresh chapter with new beau Benny Blanco? Or perhaps, like so many of us, the actor was just itching for a little shake-up in the hair department. (The dreary tail-end of winter has that effect on the best of us.) Either way, we’re here for it — and any other beauty transformations the star has up her sleeve this year.