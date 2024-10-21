If there was any debate that the flippy bob wasn’t 2024’s biggest celebrity hair trend, Selena Gomez just put it to rest. The Only Murders in the Building star is the latest A-lister to embrace the ‘90s-inspired haircut, and her glamorous take on it is further proof it can be worn for so many occasions — including formal ones.

On Oct. 19th, Gomez wore the of-the-moment flip to the 2024 Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles, and paired it with a statuesque Alaïa gown and sculptural silver Tiffany & Co. jewels. While attending similarly high-profile red carpet events to promote her upcoming — and much buzzed about — film, Emilia Pérez, the actor has stuck to her go-to repertoire of high-glam styles, such as slicked-back buns and sleek blowouts. In fact, she had significantly hair just a week ago, which is why her bob feels especially fresh.

The flippy bob started making waves back in the spring, and since then, everyone from Keke Palmer to Kate Beckinsale has given it a whirl. Sometimes it’s pin straight with the tiniest little flick, other times it’s bouncy and voluminous. Gomez’s version follows the lead of fellow beauty trendsetters like Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid, who wore their flipped styles with a more sculpted shape and glossy, almost wet finish. Celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino, who created the Rare Beauty founder’s Academy Museum Gala event’s chic bob with all FEKKAI products, opted for a deep side part and kept the star’s espresso-hued hair slicked down to the nape of her neck, finishing it off with a dramatic upturned swoop at her shoulders.

In a sea of more traditional red carpet styles — like side swept waves and tousled updos — Gomez’s updated take on the nostalgic style (flippy bobs were a favorite of ‘90s icons like Courtney Cox, Jennifer Anniston, and Fran Drescher) was a major standout.

If you’ve been on the fence about trying out the trend, her red carpet styling might just be your sign to take the plunge. Want to wear it the “Love On” singer’s way? Follow Marino’s exact steps and start by applying a shine-enhancing styling cream like FEKKAI’s Brilliant Glossing Styling Crème to wet hair, then blow-dry it with a round brush, flipping the ends out instead of under. For that mirror-like sheen, work in a serum like FEKKAI’s Brilliant Gloss Hair Anti-Frizz Serum, applying the product from root to tip in layers, starting at the nape of the neck. Comb through, then complete the style with one additional layer of the shine serum, tucking the hair behind the ears for the sleekest finish.

With holiday party season kicking off in just a few short weeks, this style is the perfect way to break out of a hair rut. Just add your own LBD, silver jewels, and soft smoky eyes, and your Selena-inspired look is complete.