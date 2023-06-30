Back in May, Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace dropped their design collab via an electric runway show in Cannes, France. Immediately after the event, the items were available to shop online, which, of course, was great for those who wanted to get their hands on the new merchandise. There were plenty of pieces to go around, from a crystal cutout dress to a metallic miniskirt. Unsurprisingly, fans shared their favorite picks on social media — including Selena Gomez. The star just posted a picture of herself in a Dua Lipa x Versace crop top and skirt, complete with a polka dot and butterfly motif, on June 30.

To caption the Instagram homage, Gomez wrote: “A little Versace/Dua moment 🦋” Naturally, the Levitating singer quickly responded back to Gomez with the comment “angeeeeeeeel!!!! 😍😍😍😍” while Gomez’s BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham wrote “YES YES” in response to the #OOTD. As you can observe in the image, below, Gomez accessorized her look with white sunglasses and safety pin-like earrings, which likely also came from the Italian luxury brand. As for the matching luggage case next to the actor, perhaps her pieces were delivered in that special trunk?

The colorful insect design you see is one of the main focal points in Lipa and Versace’s La Vacanza lineup. In a press release from last month, the star said she had dug through the house’s fashion archives and used past runway looks to inform the new collection. The singer specifically drew inspiration from the label’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection, which featured a mélange of butterfly and ladybug printed pieces.

It seems Gomez is a fan of the fresh styles, and if you are too, you can shop her exact pieces ahead. Should a crop top and miniskirt not feel right for you though, there are other options that are equally as whimsical and imaginative to choose from. For instance, Versace’s butterfly Medusa 95 Mini Dress would look so cute for a night out on the town with the matching sandals — and the cutout swimsuit from the collection will help you make a very fashionable entrance at the beach. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with any selection.