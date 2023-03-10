Last night, the buzz around Los Angeles wasn’t about the upcoming 95th Academy Awards or the 2023 Met Gala (reportedly the guest list will be cut in half this year). Rather everyone’s attention was on Donatella Versace’s new runway collection. The designer typically shows during Milan Fashion Week, but this season she opted to host her catwalk in the City of Angels. Given the location, Versace’s Fall/Winter 2023 show drew in all the celebrities, with some sitting front row and others walking in the actual show. Additionally, there was even a lengthy purple carpet rolled out for the guests to pose on at the venue.

The front row stars were all dressed in Versace, of course. Early arrivals included Dua Lipa, who flaunted a body-hugging bustier black dress, and Anne Hathaway, also in a LBD look. She wore a croc-effect mini dress styled with chunky boots. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus opted for a floor-length gown with a dramatic side slit. Both Cher and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez seemed to receive the same purple styling memo as they wore the color from head-to-toe. The celebrity sightings didn’t end with the front row, though: Once the show started Gigi Hadid made her big entrance followed by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowsi, and Kendall Jenner.

Ahead, check out every notable star sighting, and what they wore, to Versace’s Fall/Winter 2023 show.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid opened the show in a strong shoulder skirt suit look and later switched into a corseted LBD as her second runway outfit.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner walked the runway in a voluminous dress styled with Barbie-pink accessories.

Naomi Campbell

Campbell owned the catwalk in a beaded dress with opera gloves.

Emily Ratajkowski

Ratajkowski walked the runway in a black dress with a curved neckline.

Irina Shayk

Shayk modeled an all-leather look at the show — this jacket will certainly be a must-have item for Hollywood’s celeb crowd come autumn.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus attended the show in a pink and black gown with silver chain detailing.

Anne Hathaway

Hathaway smiled for the cameras in a black croc-effect mini dress, Bvlgari jewelry, and platform booties.

Dua Lipa

Lipa, one of Versace’s ultimate fashion muses, wore a sultry LBD to the show.

Ariana DeBose

DeBose opted for a sheer look that revealed her undergarments at the show.

Lily James

James chose a knee-length dress for the show that featured one of Versace’s iconic motifs: safety pins.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Rodriguez opted for a fun fringe look and matching purse in a grape shade.

Demi Moore

Moore gave off C-Suite power vibes in her structured blazer and pants look.

Paris Hilton

Hilton tapped into the disco ball look in this shimmery mini dress with gloves.

Nicky Hilton

Her sister Nicky, meanwhile, went for a LBD styled with hot pink accessories.

Natalia Diamante Bryant

Bryant wore a semi-sheer black dress with a pair of statement platforms.

Gabrielle Union

Union embraced the hooded dress red carpet trend in this plunging neckline dress.

Cher

Cher wore a head-to-toe monochrome purple look to the show — even her eyeshadow coordinated with the outfit.

Pamela Anderson

Anderson gave off chic black raven vibes in this tinsel jacket and skirt combo.

Simone Ashley

Ashley wore a fuchsia-colored floral mini dress.