Dua Lipa is on a sartorial roll this week. The English pop star co-chaired the Met Gala on Monday evening, where she wore a heart-stopping archival Fall/Winter ‘92 Chanel bridal look. Following the event, she hit the after-party circuit in a sporty-chic outfit from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer ‘22 collection. And like many celebs who attended the soirée, she is still taking New York City by storm with her killer outfits this week. Case in point: On May 2, Lipa stepped out in a croc-embossed look from Versace — and the internet is living for it.

The star was spotted on the Upper East Side wearing the textured little black dress underneath a coordinating oversized jacket. If Lipa’s outerwear and dress looked strangely familiar to you, that’s because Anne Hathaway wore the same mini while sitting front row at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 show back in March. The Devil Wears Prada actor had paired the sleek number with towering platform boots, square-shaped frames, a black leather Versace bag, and Bvlgari jewelry. Meanwhile, model Irina Shayk wore the Fall/Winter ‘23 topper as she sashayed down the catwalk to front-row guests like Hathaway and Lipa.

It seems, then, the singer might’ve gotten some fashion inspiration from both Hathaway and Shayk. For some slight styling differences though, Lipa accessorized her own look with Chanel’s Square Sunglasses, Bottega Veneta’s Black Mini Desiree Crossbody Bag, and a handful of Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Lastly, to combat the chilly NYC temperatures, she opted for tights with her glossy pumps.

Now that the dress has been spotted on not one, but two uber-famous celebrities, your guess is as good as ours for who will wear it next — perhaps it’ll be Chris Lee, Versace’s global brand ambassador? For fans who want to purchase said piece, sadly both the dress and jacket are fresh-off-the-runway picks so you won’t be able to buy them until later this summer/early fall. However, should you want to recreate Lipa’s exact outfit, shop similar pieces ahead to get her look.