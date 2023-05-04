Dua Lipa’s career is ever-evolving, as she embraces new opportunities from modeling to acting — she stars in the Barbie film this summer — to now creating fashion pieces with one of the world’s most renowned luxury houses. This morning, Lipa announced that she co-designed a collection with Donatella Versace titled ‘La Vacanza,’ which will debut on the runway in Cannes, France on May 23. According to the press release, the pieces will be available to shop in-stores and online following the show. Although we don’t know what exactly will be presented, given Lipa’s edgy and sultry style, you can expect this upcoming collection to sell out fast.

“[Donatella] and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career,” Lipa said in the press release about the partnership. “For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream.”

This fashion team up won’t be a major shock to Lipa’s fans, as she is one of Versace’s notable celebrity muses. Back in March, she sat front row at the brand’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in Los Angeles. Two years prior, Lipa made her memorable runway debut at Versace during Milan Fashion Week while wearing pink and black looks. Should you need even more proof that she and Donatella have a tight-knit relationship, just peruse through the many brand campaigns she’s done for them.

This latest exciting announcement is the cherry on top of a really, really good outfit week for Lipa. In fact, on Tuesday, she stepped out in New York City wearing — what else? — a croc-embossed mini dress from the Italian label. And, of course, Lipa made sartorial waves for her co-chair role at Monday night’s Met Gala, where she donned a vintage Chanel bridal look. Not to mention, the mega-talented star later hit the after-parties in a sporty and sophisticated Chanel outfit, too. Need we go on?

Though we’re still a few weeks away from the collection’s big reveal, Lipa will likely have plenty of swoon-worthy street style outfits in between to hold you over. In the meantime too, review some of her best looks to date to see if any of her go-to style preferences make it into the Versace collab.