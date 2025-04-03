Some of the biggest beauty trends of this season are also some of the most surprising. This time of year you expect to see pretty pastel shades for makeup and manicures — think pinks, butter yellow, and mint green. And while there’s no shortage of those staples in terms of noteworthy celebrity looks, a few A-listers have been shaking things up with colors and styles you probably wouldn’t expect. From Cynthia Erivo’s silver eyeshadow to Tyla’s highlighter-hued manicure, there are plenty of trends to try that don’t involve spring’s standard saccharine palette and that includes Scarlett Johansson’s terracotta makeup at CinemaCon 2025.

Now in its 13th year, the annual motion picture gathering always brings together the industry’s top talent to tease upcoming film projects — and this year’s event did not disappoint. Yes, it’s exciting to get the scoop on what’s coming to a theater near you, but it’s also another opportunity to see your favorite celebs get all glammed up. Highlights so far have included Jenna Ortega’s bleached brows, Ayo Edebiri’s blunt bob, and Sydney Sweeney’s waist-length waves, but now ScarJo’s sun-kissed makeup is being added to the list as a must-try look for spring.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ever since Rhode’s Toasted Teddy Pocket Blush blew up on TikTok — with beauty lovers swiping it on eyes, cheeks, and lips for a simple and sunny monochromatic look — terracotta-toned makeup has been picking up steam. But now that it’s also gained the support of trendsetting stars like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, and Johansson it’s poised to be an even bigger thing for spring. And besides the fact that it’s building momentum, the warm, orange-y brown lip and cheek color worn by the The Outset founder on April 2 also coordinated so well with her safari-inspired look that’s so Jurassic World Rebirth-coded. Just another example of celebs matching their beauty and fashion looks in a non-cheugy way.

Much like a nude, terracotta comes in a wide spectrum, so if you want to try this makeup look the ScarJo way, choose a color that’s a few shades warmer than your skin. For example, the Fly Me to the Moon star opted for a light cinnamon-y peach blush and lipstick — think Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Virue or Nars Original Lipstick in Morocco or even The Outset’s new Lip Oasis in Dune — to pair with her fair complexion, but deeper and more olive skin tones might choose something with more reddish brown. Once you’ve got your perfect match, continue copying Johansson’s full look by pairing your makeup with a head-to-toe earth-toned ensemble.