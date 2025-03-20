The concept of monochromatic makeup is often associated with ease. And that’s understandable considering the fact that the trending technique can allow you to get a pulled-together look in just a few minutes — sometimes using just a single product, like a multi-stick. But when it comes to this method, you shouldn’t assume the simplicity and accessibility means it’s lacking in the glamour department. Celebrities like Keke Palmer, Dua Lipa, and Jenny Ortega have created some of the most memorable makeup looks of late using various shades of only one color and now Selena Gomez has also proven how harmonious makeup is worthy of date night, too.

On Wednesday, March 19, the singer and her freshly minted fiancée Benny Blanco took their romance (and their recent musical collaboration) out for a movie night in NYC where they premiered their new single “Bluest Flame” during a screening of Spring Breakers. A unique date indeed, but nevertheless Gomez nailed the kind of effortlessly cool and sexy look so many hope to achieve when they’re hanging with their honey out on the town — and that included wearing all warm earthy tones on her lips, cheeks, and lids.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Lately celebs have been proving that going the matchy-matchy route with makeup, clothing, and even manicures doesn’t have to be cheugy. The look was a major trend at the 2025 SAG Awards, where Ariana Grande, Kerry Washington, and Joey King were among the A-listers who coordinated their nails to their designer dresses. And even more recently, Gomez used this effect in her “Sunset Blvd” music video, choosing the same crimson color for her wardrobe, nail polish, and lipstick. That said, the fact that she stuck with all brownish hues from the waist up — including her sheer mock neck bodysuit and oversized leather jacket — shows that the monochromatic look is still going strong.

As mentioned before, a makeup style similar to the Emilia Pérez star’s can be achieved in a pinch with just one product, but it’s likely Gomez’s was a little more complex. For example, a lip oil or gloss to achieve a shiny finish on her lips, and a matte finish liquid or powder for her cheeks and lids. One can assume the Rare Beauty founder dipped into her own stash for her date night, so it’s possible she used products like Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Love (a matte terracotta) and Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in Honesty (a nude brown), which compliment one another without being too identical. So if you choose to mix and match like Gomez, just be sure to stick to the same color family, like warm nudes or chocolate-y browns but with different finishes for a multidimensional effect that’s not on-the-nose.