Got the winter blues? There are a few no-fail ways to beat them. Of course, you could jet off to somewhere warmer but there’s always the option of faking sunnier days through your makeup. Although Dua Lipa just did both, the latter is by far the more economical choice and one that also happens to be so easy — in fact, you may be able to achieve her exact sun-kissed effect with just one product. While in Santiago, Chile, the Levitating singer wore a face full of monochromatic makeup starring last summer’s hottest shade: terracotta. And unsurprisingly, it feels just as toasty this season.

Lipa’s all-over bronze-y look was on display in a series of photos posted by the London-born singer on Jan. 19th. Dressed in a plunging denim top and pictured eating, drinking, and dancing with a crew that included her makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes, she definitely seemed to be enjoying the warm, humid climate this time of year, and her makeup was a perfect reflection of the sunny weather. Lipa’s lids, cheeks, and lips all appeared to be touched with similar terracotta tones. The color was not unlike Rhode’s Toasted Teddy, which went viral over the summer, thanks to trendsetter Hailey Bieber (another client of Hughes), who similarly wore the shade all over.

It has not yet been revealed exactly which products Hughes used on the “Dance the Night” singer, but it’s worth mentioning that she’s been known to create similar looks on herself using her own KJH Brand’s Soft Smudge Lip & Cheek in Soft Raisin (a rosy terracotta). Another possibility? YSL Beauty’s Make Me Blush. Lipa was recently featured in the product’s campaign, and it also happens to come in a light terracotta color, Peachy Nude.

That said, while both the aforementioned multi-use stick and the powder blush come in matte formulas, the Puma ambassador does have a noticeable glow on her skin and lips. So if you do use a more matte product and want to achieve her glowy, sun-kissed look — even when you’re in the coldest of climates — don’t skip a highlighter and/or gloss. Hughes’ Hyper Shine Bundle, which is available in both bronze and gold hues to perfectly complement a terracotta tone, aught to do the trick. After applying your preferred toasty color on your eyes and cheeks (don’t forget across the nose for this specific sun-kissed look), top with a little shimmer. Then smudge the shade into your tops and finish off with gloss and voilà, you’ve faked your way out of the dreaded winter doldrums. For a moment, at least.