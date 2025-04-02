Ever since Jenna Ortega landed her career-defining role as everyone’s favorite morbid teen, Wednesday Addams, she’s pretty much been synonymous with a sort of gothic glam. It’s impossible to say whether the Death of a Unicorn star was chosen for that iconic character based on her own deep appreciation for the macabre or if playing the part influenced her own style. But in any case, she’s been donning Lydia Deetz-esque dresses, black nails, maroon makeup, and other slightly spooky yet totally chic fashion and beauty staples. That said, it was only a matter of time before she tried out the bleached brows trend, which she did during a stop at CinemaCon to promote her latest project, Hurry Up Tomorrow on April 1.

Bleached brows first gained traction as a trend in ‘90s counter culture and were then embraced by the fashion community when designers like Alexander McQueen and Anna Sui sent them down the runways as part of their bold beauty looks. And like many other things from that time period, they’ve been making a major comeback these days. First, bleached brows had a buzzworthy street style moment during Paris Fashion Week in 2022, then over the past few months they’ve been embraced by a laundry list of celebs from Michelle Yeoh to Joey King — in addition to the usual goth-loving suspects like Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga. So Ortega is in pretty fashion-forward company with her freshly brightened-up brows.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor’s bleached brows were a key component of her noteworthy head-to-toe look at the Las Vegas-based event. With her smooth, glossy cherry cola-tinted hair and lilac ensemble that’s straight off Versace’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway, Ortega proved she’s one to watch when it comes to the red carpet. She knows what’s hot, and she’s not afraid to give it a whirl — no matter how polarizing.

With her next project, a thriller costarring Barry Keoghan and Abel Tesfaye (The Weekend), already getting buzz, Ortega is sure to have plenty more major glam moments geared up for next few months. So what goth-inspired look could be next on her list? Skinny brows? Black lipstick? Super spiky lashes? We wouldn’t put any of the aforementioned past her.