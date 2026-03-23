It seems like, in 2026, there is a full lineup of rising stars across film, TV, and music to meet. Breakout stars like Sarah Pidgeon and Olivia Dean — who have both been working at their respective craft for some time, are finally getting the recognition they deserve. Dean was awarded Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys while Pidgeon is starring as ’90s style icon, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in Love Story, which was just named FX’s most-watched limited series ever on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Twenty-five-year-old Chase Infiniti is also being recognized for her role opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the Oscar-nominated film One Battle After Another. With remarkable work and accolades to follow, naturally comes plenty of red carpet appearances and even brand ambassadorships, if you’re lucky. Infiniti was named an official Louis Vuitton ambassador in December 2025, while Dean joined an exciting new talent roster and era at Chanel.

The role fashion plays in a budding talent’s career is unmistakable. Just look at reality TV stars who have cracked into the fashion scene like Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Olandria Carthen, who have gone on to position themselves as the newest fashion darlings. Carthen attended her first Paris Couture Week in January followed up by the exclusive celeb-filled Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Mar. 15. Meanwhile Higgins sat front row at Roberto Cavalli and Blumarine during Milan Fashion Week after wrapping up an impressive run on The Traitors Season 4. Not to mention, she also attended the the BAFTAs wearing Andrea Brocca couture.

But you don’t have to be on TV in order to become a fashion insider, as proven by social media influencer, Olivia Jade Giannulli. Giannulli just came back from Paris Fashion Week where she sat front row at Nina Ricci and Mugler dressed in head-to-toe looks from the respective designers.

Keep scrolling to see the list of 11 talented rising stars with talent you need to be paying attention to.

Sarah Pidgeon

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Pidgeon attended her first Actor Awards ceremony on Mar. 1 wearing a pastel pink gown by Balenciaga’s Pierpaolo Piccioli. Just a few days later she traded in the red carpet for a street style moment at Loewe during Paris Fashion Week.

The Love Story actor has since attended the exclusive Chanel & Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner in Beverly Hills on Mar. 14, as well as the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (in custom Calvin Klein, no less) one day later.

Chase Infiniti

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Infiniti, who plays Teyana Taylor’s daughter in One Battle After Another, is following in the actor’s steps in real-life too. The newcomer has quickly cemented herself as a burgeoning fashion it-girl. Case in point: her gorgeous custom purple ruffled Vuitton gown at the 2026 Academy Awards, where her film won six trophies.

Olivia Dean

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Chanel’s new era calls for new faces like Dean, who has already shown her natural affinity for style. The Grammy winner has made appearances at the CFDA Awards and in the front rows at Paris Fashion Week. Her style is just as much a hit as her chart-topping songs.

Odessa A’zion

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Twenty-five-year-old A’zion, who stars in the buzzy film Marty Supreme, takes pride in self-styling for most of her red carpet appearances. Considering how many she’s had to make in the last few months, it is thoroughly impressive. Just take a look at her Harris Reed demi couture gown post Oscars.

Michelle Randolph

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Randolph who portrays Ainsley Norris in the hit series Landman, has been working with celebrity stylist and personal shopper, Mimi Cuttrell (she’s also responsible for styling Bella Hadid). Randolph has made a memorable awards season debut in looks from Thom Browne and Balenciaga.

Olandria Carthen

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Carthen has become a fashion industry fixture ever since returning home from her season of Love Island late last year. Most recently, she attended the exclusive Grand Dîner du Louvre in Paris wearing Lebanese designers, Khaled & Marwan couture.

Ejae

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Ejae, who just won her first Academy Award for Best Original Song, was recently named a Dior ambassador in early 2026. The “Golden” singer is officially part of fashion’s new guard.

Maura Higgins

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Irish reality TV star, Higgins has become someone to look out for for her perfectly polished street style looks and avant garde red carpet ensembles.

Olivia Jade

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The popular social media influencer is just as known for her daily beauty routines as her effortless style. Giannulli attended the Nina Ricci and Mugler shows during Paris Fashion Week for the Fall/Winter 2026 season.

Myha'la

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Myha’la’s breakout role may have been on HBO series The Industry, but she’s gaining added momentum for her front row status at brands like Tory Burch, Calvin Klein, Courreges, and Miu Miu. She even attended last year’s Met Gala signaling that she’s here to stay.

Yerin Ha

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Known for her effortlessly cool, eclectic style, the Bridgerton season four Australian star has been making waves on red carpets, consistently turning heads with looks that feel both edgy and deeply considered.