(Red Carpet)
The Looks That Lit Up the Oscars After-Parties
Everyone loves an encore.
Just when you thought another red carpet season had come to an end with the final award given at the 98th Academy Awards (One Battle After Another for Best Picture!), in comes the encore, also known as the after-parties. Sure, the annual Vanity Fair soirée is likely the first that comes to mind, but there are actually several that see plenty of action — and great style —post-show: Governor’s Ball, Madonna & Guy Oseary’s Party, and Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Party. This year proved no different as the 2026 after-parties were highly attended, with guests showing up in their Sunday best even before the Oscars wrapped.
Case in point: Elton John’s annual viewing party, where celebs the likes of Dua Lipa, Keke Palmer, and Nicola Peltz Beckham stopped by to celebrate the big winners of the night in real time. The aforementioned Vanity Fair party also saw some of the best style moments from the jump, with major A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevigne who skipped the main event, went straight to the carpet in all manner of glitzy designer gowns. (Honorable mention of the evening goes to Palmer, who attended both parties in two different looks!).
Indeed one could argue this year’s after-parties rivaled the main event from a style POV. Ahead, see the best post-show looks.
Maude Apatow
In custom Valentino at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Dua Lipa
In Schiaparelli and Bvlgari jewelry at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Elle & Dakota Fanning
In Givenchy by Sarah Burton and Zuhair Murad respectively at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Karol G
In Ashi Studio and Jacob & Co. Jewelry at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Kaia Gerber
In Givenchy at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum
In ERL Artisanal at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Julia Fox
In Viktor & Rolf at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Suki Waterhouse
In Tamara Ralph at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Chloe Fineman
In Kallmeyer at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Sarah Pidgeon
In Calvin Klein Collection at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Jessica Alba
In Tamara Ralph at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Hailey Bieber
In Giorgio Armani at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Keke Palmer
At the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Kendall Jenner
In custom Chanel at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Rachel Sennott
In Balenciaga at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Cara Delevingne
In Thom Browne and Hassanzadeh jewelry at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Quenlin Blackwell
In Chanel at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Kiernan Shipka
In Rodarte at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Lauren Santo Domingo
In Connor Ives at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Alison Brie
In Yara Shoemaker at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Kris Jenner
In Valentino at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Rita Ora
In Tamara Ralph at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Tracee Ellis Ross
In Marine Serre at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Kim Kardashian
In Gucci at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Naomi Watts
In Balenciaga at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Sarah Paulson
In Matieres Fecales at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Kristen Wiig
In Monse at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Rhea Seehorn
In Louis Vuitton at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Dree Hemingway
In Conner Ives at the Vanity Fair After-Party.
Laura Harrier
In Gucci.
Dua Lipa
In Gucci at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.
Keke Palmer
In Saint Laurent and Isabel Delgado and Spinelli Kilcollin jewelry at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.