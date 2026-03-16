Just when you thought another red carpet season had come to an end with the final award given at the 98th Academy Awards (One Battle After Another for Best Picture!), in comes the encore, also known as the after-parties. Sure, the annual Vanity Fair soirée is likely the first that comes to mind, but there are actually several that see plenty of action — and great style —post-show: Governor’s Ball, Madonna & Guy Oseary’s Party, and Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation Oscars Party. This year proved no different as the 2026 after-parties were highly attended, with guests showing up in their Sunday best even before the Oscars wrapped.

Case in point: Elton John’s annual viewing party, where celebs the likes of Dua Lipa, Keke Palmer, and Nicola Peltz Beckham stopped by to celebrate the big winners of the night in real time. The aforementioned Vanity Fair party also saw some of the best style moments from the jump, with major A-listers like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevigne who skipped the main event, went straight to the carpet in all manner of glitzy designer gowns. (Honorable mention of the evening goes to Palmer, who attended both parties in two different looks!).

Indeed one could argue this year’s after-parties rivaled the main event from a style POV. Ahead, see the best post-show looks.

Maude Apatow

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In custom Valentino at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Dua Lipa

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In Schiaparelli and Bvlgari jewelry at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Elle & Dakota Fanning

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In Givenchy by Sarah Burton and Zuhair Murad respectively at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Karol G

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In Ashi Studio and Jacob & Co. Jewelry at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Kaia Gerber

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In Givenchy at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum

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In ERL Artisanal at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Julia Fox

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In Viktor & Rolf at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Suki Waterhouse

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In Tamara Ralph at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Chloe Fineman

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In Kallmeyer at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Sarah Pidgeon

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In Calvin Klein Collection at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Jessica Alba

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In Tamara Ralph at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Hailey Bieber

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In Giorgio Armani at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Keke Palmer

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At the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Kendall Jenner

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In custom Chanel at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Rachel Sennott

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In Balenciaga at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Cara Delevingne

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In Thom Browne and Hassanzadeh jewelry at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Quenlin Blackwell

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In Chanel at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Kiernan Shipka

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In Rodarte at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Lauren Santo Domingo

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In Connor Ives at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Alison Brie

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In Yara Shoemaker at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Kris Jenner

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In Valentino at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Rita Ora

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In Tamara Ralph at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Tracee Ellis Ross

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In Marine Serre at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Kim Kardashian

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In Gucci at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Naomi Watts

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In Balenciaga at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Sarah Paulson

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In Matieres Fecales at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Kristen Wiig

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In Monse at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Rhea Seehorn

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In Louis Vuitton at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Dree Hemingway

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In Conner Ives at the Vanity Fair After-Party.

Laura Harrier

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In Gucci.

Dua Lipa

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In Gucci at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.

Keke Palmer

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In Saint Laurent and Isabel Delgado and Spinelli Kilcollin jewelry at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.