(Red Carpet)
Celebrities Nailed The 2026 Actor Awards’ First-Ever Dress Code
The stars were on theme.
The celebrities were out in full force on the 2026 Annual Actor Awards red carpet (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards), at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. on March 1. And along with a new name for the ceremony, is also the debut of its first-ever dress code. Developed in collaboration with Elle, the theme for the night is "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s." Early arrivals, including red carpet host Paige Desorbo and show host Kristen Bell, proved that stylists and designers fully understood the assignment. Bell’s first of three looks of the night was a Georges Hobeika couture gown from the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, accessorized with Messika jewelry.
The year’s buzziest nominees, like Kate Hudson for her role in Song Sung Blue and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another, did not disappoint. Hudson went the classic route, wearing a beautiful Valentino cape gown with a keyhole cutout in the center, while Taylor channeled a surrealist art-deco silhouette from Thom Browne complete with faux nipples. Both looks interpreted the theme in their own subjective way, yet it worked for the leading ladies.
Taylor’s on-screen daughter, Chase Infiniti, who is becoming as recognized for her style as much as her acting work, continued her awards season style streak in another effortless ensemble. Infiniti played up classic Old Hollywood in a custom Louis Vuitton gown fit with a matching crystal cap and De Beers jewelry. She revealed that the look was inspired by the late French dancer and singer, Josephine Baker.
Keep reading to see the best fashion looks from the 2026 Actors Awards red carpet.
Kristen Bell
In Georges Hobeika couture and Messika jewelry.
Paige DeSorbo
In Marmar Halim.
Teyana Taylor
In custom Thom Browne.
Chase Infiniti
In custom Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry.
Kirsten Dunst
In Khaite and Sophie Bille Brahe jewelry.
Kate Hudson
In custom Valentino.
Sarah Pidgeon
In Balenciaga and Rahaminov jewelry.
Gwyneth Paltrow
In Givenchy and Belperron jewelry.
Jessie Buckley
In Balenciaga.
Emma Stone
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Jenna Ortega
In Christian Cowan and Jimmy Choo.
Sofia Carson
In Elie Saab couture and Chopard jewelry.
Mia Goth
In Dior.
Mindy Kaling
In Yara Shoemaker Couture.
Rose Byrne
In Chanel and Messika jewelry.
Michelle Williams
In Prada.
Kristen Wiig
In Christian Cowan.
Dove Cameron
In Monique Lhullier.
Eiza González
In Giorgio Armani.
Michelle Randolph
In custom Balenciaga.
Quinta Brunson
In Gabriela Hearst, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo.
Erin Doherty
In custom Louis Vuitton.
Michelle Monaghan
In Prada.
More to come...