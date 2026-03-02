The celebrities were out in full force on the 2026 Annual Actor Awards red carpet (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards), at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in L.A. on March 1. And along with a new name for the ceremony, is also the debut of its first-ever dress code. Developed in collaboration with Elle, the theme for the night is "Reimagining Hollywood Glamour from the ’20s and ’30s." Early arrivals, including red carpet host Paige Desorbo and show host Kristen Bell, proved that stylists and designers fully understood the assignment. Bell’s first of three looks of the night was a Georges Hobeika couture gown from the label’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, accessorized with Messika jewelry.

The year’s buzziest nominees, like Kate Hudson for her role in Song Sung Blue and Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another, did not disappoint. Hudson went the classic route, wearing a beautiful Valentino cape gown with a keyhole cutout in the center, while Taylor channeled a surrealist art-deco silhouette from Thom Browne complete with faux nipples. Both looks interpreted the theme in their own subjective way, yet it worked for the leading ladies.

Taylor’s on-screen daughter, Chase Infiniti, who is becoming as recognized for her style as much as her acting work, continued her awards season style streak in another effortless ensemble. Infiniti played up classic Old Hollywood in a custom Louis Vuitton gown fit with a matching crystal cap and De Beers jewelry. She revealed that the look was inspired by the late French dancer and singer, Josephine Baker.

Keep reading to see the best fashion looks from the 2026 Actors Awards red carpet.

Kristen Bell

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Georges Hobeika couture and Messika jewelry.

Paige DeSorbo

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Marmar Halim.

Teyana Taylor

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In custom Thom Browne.

Chase Infiniti

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry.

Kirsten Dunst

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Khaite and Sophie Bille Brahe jewelry.

Kate Hudson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In custom Valentino.

Sarah Pidgeon

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Balenciaga and Rahaminov jewelry.

Gwyneth Paltrow

JC Olivera/Getty Images

In Givenchy and Belperron jewelry.

Jessie Buckley

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Balenciaga.

Emma Stone

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Jenna Ortega

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In Christian Cowan and Jimmy Choo.

Sofia Carson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Elie Saab couture and Chopard jewelry.

Mia Goth

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Dior.

Mindy Kaling

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Yara Shoemaker Couture.

Rose Byrne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In Chanel and Messika jewelry.

Michelle Williams

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Prada.

Kristen Wiig

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Christian Cowan.

Dove Cameron

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Monique Lhullier.

Eiza González

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In Giorgio Armani.

Michelle Randolph

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In custom Balenciaga.

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Gabriela Hearst, Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and Jimmy Choo.

Erin Doherty

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Michelle Monaghan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Prada.

More to come...