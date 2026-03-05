Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s status as a fashion icon began as soon as she went official with John F. Kennedy Jr. in 1994. Since then, the late former Calvin Klein publicist’s personal style has been the blueprint for anyone who rejects maximalism. Today, Bessette-Kennedy’s signature sleek, neutral-toned outfits are back in the zeitgeist, thanks to the premiere of Ryan Murphy’s FX series, Love Story. Yes, suddenly the internet has more interest in sourcing archival Calvin Klein than early ‘00s Roberto Cavalli and True Religion. Naturally, the chokehold Bessette-Kennedy’s minimalist style currently has on the fashion crowd has made its way offline. The same goes for Bessette-Kennedy’s knack for elevating her looks with the right accessories. Case in point: ‘90s hair accessories have been spotted all over the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 street style scene.

Of course, these PFW attendees haven’t copy-and-pasted Bessette-Kennedy’s most famous looks, but have tailored some of her favorite ‘90s hair accessories to their own personal styles. In lieu of a plastic tortoiseshell headband, one guest wore a red satin version that matched the shades of her sunglasses. Meanwhile, another added a touch of whimsy to her all-cream outfit with a polkadot headscarf. Some attendees pulled from the decade’s trends rather than Bessette-Kennedy’s playbook. One example includes a show-goer who swapped daisy hair pins for rose ones. Another added a stack of colorful Bobby pins to her strands.

Keep reading to see how PFW’s street style crowd are modernizing ‘90s hair accessories.

Claw Clip

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Fashion meets function when you style your hair with a claw clip. Not only is the process essentially effortless, a clip doesn’t subject your strands to the same wear and tear as a hair elastic. Here, Maria Bernad went with a cool half-up, half-down style to take her through a day of shows without the Paris wind whipping her hair in her face.

Scrunchie

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Take a cue from this show-goer and dress up your ponytail with an elevated silk scrunchie.

Bobby Pins

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Bobby pins are practical because the accessory keeps grown-out bangs and rogue strands off your face, but they can also make a statement, too. Case in point: This PFW attendee who stacked a couple colorful pins at her temple.

Spa Headband

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Fashion it-girls like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Lori Harvey have all co-signed stretchy, cotton headbands, so unsurprisingly, the PFW street style crowd are wearing them, too. Not only does the accessory add sportiness to an outfit, it’s also comfortable because it doesn’t pinch your ears — a feature that comes in clutch when you have a full day of shows to attend.

Bandana

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

This show-goer took a page of out Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s playbook with her polkadot silk headscarf. When you’re wearing neutrals, the accessory adds an unexpected pop to your look.

Flower Pins

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Daisies may have been the flower du jour in the ‘90s, but this fashion week guest is channeling the same energy with her rose bud-adorned Afro outside of the Dior show.

Headband

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

There’s a current plastic headband shortage thanks Love Story, but the accessory is timeless in all of its forms. Headbands have universal appeal because any hair type can wear one, plus they come in a range of colors and patterns to choose from based on your personal style. Here, this PFW attendee demonstrated next-level coordination by matching her cherry red headband to the shades of her sunglasses.