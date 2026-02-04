One of the most heartbreaking American romances is finally making its on-screen debut. Love Story, starring Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly, is a limited biographical series by Ryan Murphy about the late Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. And since the FX release is less than two weeks away, the cast, including Naomi Watts, gathered in New York on Feb. 3 for a premiere full of fashion and glamour. Pidgeon wore a look straight off the Chanel pre-fall 2026 runway, which felt something only a New York fashion insider like CBK could do.

While the beloved real-life story of the couple may be layered and intense, one of the things for which Bessette-Kennedy is most remembered for was her minimalist, uncomplicated wardrobe. More than 26 years after her tragic death, the former Calvin Klein publicist is still a ’90s style icon to so many. And that’s precisely why the internet feels so protective over any inauthentic portrayals of her to this day. When the series first began its test shots in June 2025, it drew major criticism from fashion experts and self-proclaimed Bessette-Kennedy historians for not doing justice to CBK’s signature style, down to her blonde hair color.

Only time will tell if the show gets it right, but the premiere night tells a different story. Pidgeon appeared confident and radiant in her feathered Chanel dress from Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers D'Art show that debuted in an abandoned NYC subway station back in December. The floor-length geometric design featured a V-neckline met with a classic Chanel black bow detail at the center. The silhouette was paired with khaki trousers on the runway, which Pidgeon rightly skipped to give the look its deserved black-tie treatment.

If the premiere night was any indication, the style in Love Story appears to be promising. Keep scrolling ahead to see all of the fashion-worthy celebrity moments of the night.

Sarah Pidgeon

Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In Chanel.

Paul Anthony Kelly

Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In Balenciaga.

Grace Gummer

Steven/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In Tom Ford.

Dree Hemingway

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Martha Stewart

Ron Adar/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Sulcer

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

In L’Agence.

Sam Nivola