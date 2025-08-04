It was a weekend for the books for Dua Lipa, who oversaw the Sunny Hill music festival in Kosovo in style. Simultaneously, the pop star proudly received her Kosovan citizenship in a ceremony hosted by president Vjosa Osmani, who called the star “one of the most iconic cultural figures in our country's history.”

Receiving her citizenship from President Osmani, Lipa opted for an army green leather mini dress from the Ferragamo Fall/Winter 2025 collection by Maximilian Davis and burgundy mule sandals from Paris Texas with her long black hair worn poker straight.

At the ceremony on Thursday, she was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers and by the sounds of a choir of children dressed in white who performed her song Levitating. “Our gratitude is endless for all that Dua has done and continues to do for Kosovo, for our youth, for our art and for the international image of our country. Dua, Kosovo is always proud of you,” President Osmani praised.

Lipa, who was born in London to Kosovon-Albanian parents, returned to Kosovo when she was 11-years-old before moving back to the UK to pursue her music career. She also received Albanian citizenship in 2022, in recognition of her artistic contributions to the country.

Sunny Hill, the 29-year-old’s festival in the Southeast European country, has gone from strength to strength since she founded it in 2018. This year’s installment saw international acts such as Peggy Gou, Fatboy Slim, Shawn Mendes, and Mochakk join the lineup.

On Friday night, the Grammy Award-winning performer opened the weekend, taking to the stage to sing in Albanian with her dad and festival co-organizer, Dukagjin Lipa.

For her moment in the spotlight, she wore a crystal-embellished silver and white bodysuit by Dilara Fındıkoğlu and dazzling Christian Louboutin boots. She then changed into a scarlet bustier and micro shorts by Italian designer Giuseppe DiMorabito and rhinestone boots by Jimmy Choo, both styled by her longtime fashion collaborator, Lorenzo Posocco.

Also joining Lipa at the festival was her actor fiancé Callum Turner. To properly celebrate both her citizenship and her performance, the Training Season singer slipped into a striped knit set of a polo shirt and booty shorts by Prada to enjoy Fatboy Slim’s DJ set. Lipa styled the look with opaque tights, chunky black moto boots by Miu Miu, a low-slung studded waist belt by Milan-based Kate Cate, and her omnipresent Chanel 25 handbag.‌

Over the course of the weekend, Lipa also hung out with her family and Turner in a slinky black cut-out dress by Rabanne with silver grommets, with the same bag and studded belt as the night before.

And like any festival-goer worth their salt, she turned to trusty denim cut-offs too. Joining chart-topper Peggy Gou behind the decks, Lipa was seen wearing a VIP slogan baby tee by Balenciaga with mid-thigh length frayed jorts from Re/Done and a chunky Western-style belt by Chrome Hearts.

After a busy weekend, Lipa is set to take a well-deserved few weeks off before beginning her whirlwind American tour. Her first performance is scheduled for Toronto on September 1, before a months-long stint of shows across the US and South America.

In the meantime, here’s hoping she delivers more end of summer swimwear moments to keep us inspired.