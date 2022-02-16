Rihanna Just Rewore Her Most Iconic Jacket From 2016

Rihanna’s the queen of putting together creative maternity outfits. Ever since she announced her pregnancy while wearing that pink puffer coat, the singer continues to surprise her fans with non-traditional mommy-to-be attire. A current trend in her rotation of pregnancy clothes is the incorporation of belly-baring tops, which gives a clear view of her baby bump. However, for the singer’s recent look, she opted for a more covered-up ensemble. Still, she made sure there was at least one fashion element of surprise. Rihanna revived her heart-shaped Saint Laurent jacket from 2016 by rocking it yet again to dinner at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 15, 2022.

The star wore a causal Chicago Bulls jersey that featured Michael Jordan’s number, 23, on it. For accessories, she rocked a silver chain and wore white strappy sandals. Instead of going for a pair of jeans or edgy stirrup leggings, Rihanna chose a pair of cargo pants. The right pants leg was dotted with various patchwork designs. The crucial statement piece in her outfit was obviously her Saint Laurent jacket. The fuzzy piece has been in her closet for six years now and since she rewore it, this signaled that she really loves this designer number. And that it is in fact a rather unexpectedly versatile piece to have in one’s wardrobe.

If you follow the singer’s style, you’ll recall seeing her in the jacket back in 2016 while she was in New York City. The bright red outerwear first appeared on the Saint Laurent Fall/Winter 2016 runway show at Paris Fashion Week. On the catwalk, the model wore it with a LBD, wide belt, tights, and heels. Later that year, Rihanna put a street style spin on it by pairing the heart motif jacket with cutout denim shorts, black heels, and a baseball cap.

For those of you who laid eyes on Rihanna’s whimsical heart-shaped coat and fell in love with it, the fluffy outerwear is still available to shop. Supplies are low, however, as the jacket currently runs for a cool $13,999 — and there’s only one available. However, for those who love RiRi’s outfit, you can still recreate parts by snagging her cargo pants or Chicago Bulls jersey, then style it with a red coat of your choice.

